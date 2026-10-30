US Treasury makes ID.me mandatory as federal policy shifts toward Login.gov

Two U.S. senators are demanding that the Treasury Department explain why it continues to rely increasingly on private identity verification provider ID.me just as federal policy is pushing agencies toward the government’s own Login.gov identity infrastructure.

The questions from Sens. Ron Wyden and Elizabeth Warren come as that reliance has become mandatory for Americans who use TreasuryDirect to buy and manage U.S. savings bonds and other Treasury securities online.

Since October 28, ID.me has been the only way to log into TreasuryDirect. Customers who decline to create an ID.me account can still manage investments using paper processes, but risk losing online access to their accounts and tax documents. Wyden and Warren have asked Treasury to postpone the requirement until after the 2027 tax filing deadline, warning that the transition could complicate access to tax documents, particularly for older investors. They have requested a response by November 9.

That puts a private digital identity provider that uses facial recognition for identity verification between Americans and online access to their Treasury securities less than two months after the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) issued a policy intended to make Login.gov the government’s universal sign-on.

In their letter this week to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Chief Executive Officer Frank Bisignano, Wyden and Warren ask Treasury to identify, for every major Treasury or IRS service that requires ID.me but does not offer Login.gov, the specific “security, technical, capacity, fraud-prevention, or operational requirement” that Login.gov cannot satisfy.

The question is particularly significant because earlier Treasury documentation identifies a specific technical reason some Fiscal Service applications were directed to ID.me rather than Login.gov, which uses identity proofing and fraud prevention technology from LexisNexis and has integrated Socure‘s biometrics through its partner Xcelerate.

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service operates the Common Approach to Identity Assurance (CAIA), an authentication architecture developed to standardize access across multiple Fiscal Service applications.

Earlier CAIA implementations supported several credential options. A Do Not Pay implementation guide, for example, says CAIA allowed authentication using a federal Personal Identity Verification or Common Access Card, ID.me, or Login.gov.

But a separate 2023 Fiscal Service CAIA onboarding guide explained why some applications were different.

“Login.gov does not have a current IAL2 compliant offering,” Treasury said at the time, leaving ID.me as “the only current CAIA-enabled CSP IAL2 offering.”

Applications rated at Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2), including Intra-Governmental Payment and Collection and G-Invoicing, were instructed to enable ID.me.

The guide said Fiscal Service and Treasury were monitoring Login.gov’s development and would provide an update “if additional options become available.”

On October 9, 2024, the General Services Administration (GSA) announced that Login.gov was offering an independently certified IAL2 identity verification service.

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) subsequently reported that Treasury officials had cited ID.me’s IAL2 certification in explaining its selection and that IRS officials were considering Login.gov for IAL2 applications after Login.gov received its certification.

Treasury nevertheless continues to use ID.me exclusively for some Fiscal Service applications.

The Automated Standard Application for Payments (ASAP), which federal agencies use to pay grant recipients and other organizations, tells public users that a driver’s license and Social Security number are required as part of its CAIA integration. Its current guidance says ID.me is the only option.

Treasury also continues buying ID.me services for the shared architecture. A June 2026 order for $817,284 was described as an “ID.me subscription for Fiscal/CAIA.”

A separate $1.57 million order signed August 25, six days before OMB issued its Login.gov policy, was described as an ID.me subscription for “Fiscal/Common Approach to Identity Assurance.”

Those orders were placed under a five-year Treasury blanket purchase agreement for ID.me identity verification and authentication services with a ceiling of approximately $1.03 billion.

Federal procurement records show about $93 million obligated against the vehicle so far.

Against that backdrop, OMB issued Memorandum M-26-18 on August 31.

The memorandum says agencies “must offer Login.gov” for covered public-facing services and, when identity verification is required, must use Login.gov unless an agency determines it cannot meet requirements specific to the service’s users, risk profile, or operations.

Agencies may continue offering other identity systems where Login.gov cannot fully serve the use case. But OMB directs agencies to make Login.gov the default for populations it can serve and phase out alternatives that do not meet an applicable exception.

The memorandum also excludes websites serving only organizations or people acting on behalf of others, although agencies are encouraged to extend Login.gov to those services voluntarily.

Wyden and Warren acknowledge that Login.gov may not serve some taxpayers living abroad or using Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers, and say alternative providers may remain necessary for those users. Their objection is to requiring ID.me where the government-operated service can meet the relevant requirements.

Existing in-scope websites generally have up to two years to deploy Login.gov or submit a notice to OMB explaining why they cannot.

President Donald Trump’s September 29 America.gov executive order reinforced that direction by requiring covered services to complete Login.gov integration consistent with M-26-18 and federal law.

TreasuryDirect has instead moved from its own legacy authentication system to ID.me alone.

Treasury says ID.me was selected because it aligns with Treasury and IRS security requirements and meets federal identity verification and fraud-prevention standards. Its public explanation does not identify a specific current capability Login.gov lacks.

That is the gap Wyden and Warren are asking Treasury to fill.

Their letter also suggests the answer could involve differences beyond basic identity proofing.

The senators cite reports that Treasury and IRS considered allowing ID.me to retain taxpayers’ biometric data for the life of an account and for up to 36 months after closure, as well as permitting one-to-many biometric matching.

“If either capability is part of the reason for continuing to rely on ID.me,” they wrote, Treasury and IRS should explain why it is necessary, whether Login.gov can provide comparable protection and how the resulting privacy and security risks are being addressed.

They also ask whether Treasury and IRS intend to authorize ID.me to use facial recognition to verify users of government services including TreasuryDirect, whether ID.me is permitted to retain user data, and whether it is authorized to use one-to-many matching.

The senators do not say those capabilities were ultimately authorized.

But their questions sharpen a contradiction Treasury’s own records help illuminate. The department once documented a concrete reason for using ID.me alone for IAL2 applications: Login.gov could not meet the requirement. Login.gov now can.

Wyden and Warren want Treasury to explain what requirement remains that the government’s own identity system cannot meet.

Article Topics

biometrics | IAL2 | ID.me | identity assurance | identity verification | Login.gov | U.S. Government