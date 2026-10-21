Utah pushes SEDI privacy framework as alternative to digital ID tracking

The “No Phone Home” movement formed around a concern that the ISO/IEC 18013-5 standard governing mobile drivers licenses (mDL) does not protect against server retrieval models, which allow issuers to monitor credential presentations – or see where and when holders use their digital ID. What started as an informal campaign is now preparing to make its formal political case, as delivered by Utah’s chief privacy officer, Christopher Bramwell, in Las Vegas this week.

Utah represents an alternative to the phone home model: its State-Endorsed Digital Identity (SEDI) Program employs a governance framework that prohibits the state from tracking where and when residents present their credentials. Now, Bramwell has formed a multi-state governors’ consortium, which has challenged other states to do the same, adopting governance that offers structural protection against phoning home – and to make the change by January 2027.

In a report from TechTimes, Bramwell notes that, at the moment, around 168 million digital identities circulate across US platforms without common governance rules.

“What good is digital identity if nothing in it says that somebody can’t use it to do surveillance pricing in a way that harms you?” he asks, comparing the capability to a permanent, DMV-verified “super-cookie.” He also points to data privacy and security risks, exemplified by the 2024 AU10TIX identity data breach, noting that “the more digital identity data aggregates at verification intermediaries without governance, the more catastrophic a single breach becomes.”

SEDI says you own your identity; the state just endorses it

Utah’s SEDI model brings to the table a framework containing a statutory clause that makes it illegal for any state DMV to build “a mechanism that allows the department to monitor, surveil, or track the presentation” of digital credentials – i.e. “phone home” to the issuer.

Practically, it offers a legislative template in SB 275, the law that took effect May 6, 2026, creating the State-Endorsed Digital Identity Program.

SEDI differs from approaches that permit issuer-mediated verification by imposing statutory privacy restrictions on tracking credential use, rather than relying solely on technical implementation choices. It gives credential holders specific rights, including the right to selective disclosure; the right to a physical identity option; the right to a device that belongs to the holder, not the state; freedom from surveillance through the credential; and the right to choose any compliant implementation technology. It is rooted in the fundamental idea that people own and should control their own identification data, and that identity is something you have inherently, not something the state gives you.

A “duty of loyalty” extends privacy obligations beyond the state itself, to “every entity that accepts a SEDI credential.” Obligations are, fittingly, obligatory: the duty cannot be waived by user consent, and data can only be used for the purposes disclosed at point of collection.

Per TechTimes, SEDI’s underlying technical architecture draws on the decentralized identity paradigm, using Decentralized Identifiers and Verifiable Credentials as specified in the W3C decentralized identifiers specification. In its key-rotation architecture, credential validity is controlled by a cryptographic key the holder possesses, not their personal data, making identity fraud with stolen personal information more difficult.

California’s mDL deployment illustrates competing approaches

Bramwell and his team have framed the matter as a race between credential verification models. The would-be villain in this scenario is California, where a mobile driver’s license program built on ISO/IEC 18013-5 has already issued 2.2 million credentials that are in active use. The model “lacks both the statutory digital identity bill of rights and the anti-surveillance architectural constraint that Utah’s SEDI law provides,” and Bramwell worries that “issuing millions of digital credentials without a statutory privacy framework does not solve the governance vacuum – it deepens it.”

The final makeup of the consortium is still being worked out, but it has announced that it will call the Kantara Initiative its “organizational home.” It is framing its January 2027 target as “a concrete political commitment: ten states with active legislative or executive branch work on SEDI-style governance frameworks.” That said, its convergence model does not require every participating state to adopt identical legislation, but is intended as a “mutual meeting point” where various approaches can come into alignment.

System is unproven, but ambitions are big

SEDI remains primarily a governance framework, with limited evidence of how its requirements will operate across large-scale credential deployments. States that have already invested in mDL infrastructure may also face legal, operational and interoperability questions when considering the model.

Nonetheless, Bramwell and his team are committed to the SEDI model, and believe it is the better option. Speaking at the 2026 SEDI Summit in April, he stated that he hopes SEDI will become “the official United States framework for trusted, privacy and democracy-preserving digital identity – and a model for global standards.”

Article Topics

digital ID | identity governance | ISO 18013-5 | legislation | mDL (mobile driver's license) | No Phone Home | United States | Utah | Utah State-Endorsed Digital Identity (SEDI)