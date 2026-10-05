Veridas biometrics added to ticketing platform to address fraud, uncontrolled resale

Veridas is expanding its biometrics business further into live events and ticketing through a new strategic partnership. Canada-headquartered IdBase is opting for Veridas to supply biometric identity checks behind a ticketing system designed to recognize the same attendee at purchase and during an event.

IdBase says enrollment begins with a scan of a government-issued identity document and the creation of a face biometric template. The one-time process establishes the person behind the account.

During a ticket purchase, authenTICKET compares the customer with the enrolled identity and associates the transaction with the registered person.

VERIFiD then makes the identity connection available through IdBase’s mobile platform at the event. A later biometric comparison authenticates the attendee against the existing enrollment. A 2024 investor relations deck explains that voice biometrics can be enrolled and used as an alternative modality for subsequent authentication.

IdBase proposes using the identity for venue entry and subsequent interactions involving concessions, merchandise, and access to restricted areas.

The Veridas agreement joins other integrations that IdBase is developing before a wider commercial rollout.

IdBase says it has completed live beta pilots under real event conditions and is moving toward ticketing integrations and minimum viable deployments.

Veridas already has experience with biometric ticketing at River Plate’s 85,000-seat Mâs Monumental stadium in Argentina. Fans preregister using a selfie and an identity-document photograph and then enter the stadium through one of 300 Veridas terminals.

Binding a ticket to a verified purchaser does not necessarily establish who is entitled to enter the event.

For example, a customer who can buy several tickets for a group, purchase one as a gift, or later be unable to attend. In such cases, an identity-linked system needs a way to reassign a ticket to another verified person.

Without this process, controls intended to prevent anonymous transfers could also block legitimate changes in attendance. IdBase says its platform can manage secondary-market activity.

Biometric authentication also makes account sharing and anonymous purchasing more difficult.

Argos Identity has linked document and facial checks with reservations and entry verification for K-pop events.

TruCrowd’s biometric ticketing platform also explicitly includes ticket transfer, resale, and duplicate enrollment controls.

The companies say use of the biometric system will be optional. They also say facial images and voice recordings will not be retained, with encrypted biometric templates used for later comparisons.

“Together, we’re building the identity layer that can connect that experience across venues, ticketing platforms and ticket formats, says Alan Gelfand, chief executive officer at IdBase Technologies.

Article Topics

biometric binding | biometric ticketing | face biometrics | IdBase | identity verification | Veridas