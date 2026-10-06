Vietnam expands VNeID into securities sector

VNeID is making opening a securities account in Vietnam that much simpler. Vietnamese citizens who hold level‑2 electronic identity accounts can now use verified information, which is stored in the national digital ID app, to complete account registration directly on their smartphones.

With reduced paperwork and fewer repeated identity checks, securities firms report rapid uptake, according to Vietnam.vn. The report cites one securities firm as saying more than 70 percent of its new trading accounts are now opened via VNeID. Reported benefits include stronger protection against fraud, faster verification and greater convenience for customers.

VNeID’s expansion follows Decree 320/2026/ND-CP, which came into effect on September 28. According to the report, many online accounts across banking, telecoms, e-commerce and healthcare must be linked to and authenticated through electronic identity accounts. The aim is to reduce fake accounts and improve trust in digital transactions.

Vietnam is rapidly expanding VNeID. A sweeping draft Law on Electronic Identification and Authentication would expand digital identity beyond people and organizations to physical objects, intangible assets and data, events and transactions, and locations. The draft law would position identity as the trust layer for much of Vietnam’s digital economy.

Vietnam is also moving to assign every land parcel a unique digital ID as it shifts from paper “red books” to data‑based management integrated with VNeID. The system has been piloted in Thanh Hoa Province as it standardizes and cleans parcel records, enabling electronic land‑use certificates and reducing paperwork.

Vietnam’s government has ambitions for VNeID that would turn it into a national “super app.” The plans set out a roadmap that stretches from 2026 to 2045 and places the platform at the center of the country’s digital government ambitions. Linkages would also cross borders.

Vietnam has formalized plans to connect its VNeID digital identity system with Singapore’s Singpass and Laos’ LAeID, starting with airport pilots before potentially expanding the model across ASEAN. The move gives firmer shape to Vietnam’s push for regional digital identity interoperability as ASEAN governments work toward deeper digital integration.

Article Topics

digital ID | fraud prevention | identity verification | Vietnam | VNeID