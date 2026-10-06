FB pixel

Vietnam expands VNeID into securities sector

Verified digital ID data simplifies account opening
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Financial Services
Vietnam expands VNeID into securities sector
 

VNeID is making opening a securities account in Vietnam that much simpler. Vietnamese citizens who hold level‑2 electronic identity accounts can now use verified information, which is stored in the national digital ID app, to complete account registration directly on their smartphones.

With reduced paperwork and fewer repeated identity checks, securities firms report rapid uptake, according to Vietnam.vn. The report cites one securities firm as saying more than 70 percent of its new trading accounts are now opened via VNeID. Reported benefits include stronger protection against fraud, faster verification and greater convenience for customers.

VNeID’s expansion follows Decree 320/2026/ND-CP, which came into effect on September 28. According to the report, many online accounts across banking, telecoms, e-commerce and healthcare must be linked to and authenticated through electronic identity accounts. The aim is to reduce fake accounts and improve trust in digital transactions.

Vietnam is rapidly expanding VNeID. A sweeping draft Law on Electronic Identification and Authentication would expand digital identity beyond people and organizations to physical objects, intangible assets and data, events and transactions, and locations. The draft law would position identity as the trust layer for much of Vietnam’s digital economy.

Vietnam is also moving to assign every land parcel a unique digital ID as it shifts from paper “red books” to data‑based management integrated with VNeID. The system has been piloted in Thanh Hoa Province as it standardizes and cleans parcel records, enabling electronic land‑use certificates and reducing paperwork.

Vietnam’s government has ambitions for VNeID that would turn it into a national “super app.” The plans set out a roadmap that stretches from 2026 to 2045 and places the platform at the center of the country’s digital government ambitions. Linkages would also cross borders.

Vietnam has formalized plans to connect its VNeID digital identity system with Singapore’s Singpass and Laos’ LAeID, starting with airport pilots before potentially expanding the model across ASEAN. The move gives firmer shape to Vietnam’s push for regional digital identity interoperability as ASEAN governments work toward deeper digital integration.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

UK adds open banking to GOV.UK One Login identity verification

GOV.UK One Login is adding open banking as another way for users to prove their identity. The UK Government Digital…

 

Bermuda explores digital ID, begins supplier qualification process

Bermuda’s Minister of Economy and Labour, Jason Hayward, has announced that the government is preparing the ground for the potential…

 

US Social Security awards Carahsoft identity, biometrics deal worth up to $29.6M

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has awarded Carahsoft Technology Corp. a blanket purchase agreement (BPA) worth up to $29.6 million…

 

ICE builds common data and AI layer as biometric enforcement expands

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is assembling an enterprise data and AI architecture designed to make information from disparate…

 

Where commercial value can actually be created around the EUDI Wallet

Much of the discussion around the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet has focused on its stakeholders and their roles. Once…

 

Consumer trust in autonomous agents sinks following security incidents

The standard pitch for AI agents is that they will autonomously be able to complete tasks and transactions on a…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Biometric Update Podcast

Featured Company

Learn More

Most Read This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events