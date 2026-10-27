Vietnam proposes digital ID law to tackle fraud, expand national framework

Vietnam’s government has submitted a draft Law on Electronic Identification and Authentication to the National Assembly to strengthen digital identity security and combat online fraud.

Presented by Minister of Public Security Lương Tam Quang, the draft legislation would establish rules for the creation, management and use of electronic identities and authentication services, according to Vietnam News.

The legislation would establish a national electronic identification and authentication system incorporating Vietnam’s VNeID platform, which has been expanding its use cases. Rules for authentication providers, cybersecurity requirements and liability frameworks would be established.

It also proposes mechanisms for the cross-border recognition of electronic identities, which the government says could help Vietnamese businesses meet international requirements and participate more effectively in global digital trade. Vietnam is currently in the process of piloting the connection of its VNeID with Singapore’s Singpass and Laos’ LAeID.

In addition to individuals and organizations, the proposed framework would extend digital identification to a wider range of entities. This would include products, assets, databases, software, digital services, transactions and digital assets.

This is designed to support trusted digital transactions while addressing challenges such as anonymous SIM cards, fake online accounts, cybercrime and increasingly sophisticated biometric fraud enabled by AI. It would prohibit the use of fake biometric data, AI-generated images and other methods used to falsify digital identities.

While lawmakers broadly supported the proposal, parliamentary reviewers raised a number of concerns. These focus on privacy safeguards, data collection limits and implementation costs. There is also the practicality of extending electronic identification to a wide range of physical and digital entities, according to reports.

Calls for clearer rules on data protection, interoperability standards and service-provider accountability have been raised. If approved, the law would provide the legal foundation for Vietnam’s next phase of digital identity development and support wider adoption of digital government and digital economy services.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometrics | cross border identity verification | data sharing | digital government | digital identity | legislation | VNeID