FB pixel

Vietnam proposes digital ID law to tackle fraud, expand national framework

Legislation would extend electronic identification to digital assets and services, with new rules for authentication, security and cross-border recognition
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  ID for All
Vietnam proposes digital ID law to tackle fraud, expand national framework
 

Vietnam’s government has submitted a draft Law on Electronic Identification and Authentication to the National Assembly to strengthen digital identity security and combat online fraud.

Presented by Minister of Public Security Lương Tam Quang, the draft legislation would establish rules for the creation, management and use of electronic identities and authentication services, according to Vietnam News.

The legislation would establish a national electronic identification and authentication system incorporating Vietnam’s VNeID platform, which has been expanding its use cases. Rules for authentication providers, cybersecurity requirements and liability frameworks would be established.

It also proposes mechanisms for the cross-border recognition of electronic identities, which the government says could help Vietnamese businesses meet international requirements and participate more effectively in global digital trade. Vietnam is currently in the process of piloting the connection of its VNeID with Singapore’s Singpass and Laos’ LAeID.

In addition to individuals and organizations, the proposed framework would extend digital identification to a wider range of entities. This would include products, assets, databases, software, digital services, transactions and digital assets.

This is designed to support trusted digital transactions while addressing challenges such as anonymous SIM cards, fake online accounts, cybercrime and increasingly sophisticated biometric fraud enabled by AI. It would prohibit the use of fake biometric data, AI-generated images and other methods used to falsify digital identities.

While lawmakers broadly supported the proposal, parliamentary reviewers raised a number of concerns. These focus on privacy safeguards, data collection limits and implementation costs. There is also the practicality of extending electronic identification to a wide range of physical and digital entities, according to reports.

Calls for clearer rules on data protection, interoperability standards and service-provider accountability have been raised. If approved, the law would provide the legal foundation for Vietnam’s next phase of digital identity development and support wider adoption of digital government and digital economy services.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Practical implementation is cross-border digital ID’s weak spot

A workshop hosted by the Cambridge DPI Regulatory Programme and the Alan Turing Institute examined the practical barriers preventing national…

 

Facewatch pilots free retail crime intelligence platform alongside facial recognition

Facewatch has begun live beta testing of Facewatch Live, a free retail crime intelligence platform that lets retailers document incidents,…

 

Florida proposes Safe Screens Act to put age assurance on social media, chatbots

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has proposed new legislation, called the Safe Screens Act, which would build on existing laws…

 

Age assurance reshapes the internet as platform accountability gains ground

The internet is now old enough that it is subject to the curse of nostalgia: online, things just aren’t like…

 

Socure launches Agent Intelligence to verify who’s behind AI agents

Socure has launched Agent Intelligence, a suite that detects AI agents, scores whether they should be trusted, and ties each…

 

South Africa’s bank network for issuing biometric IDs delivers 1M in 7 months

More than one million South Africans have obtained biometric Smart ID cards through the country’s banks in seven months, accelerating…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Biometric Update Podcast

Featured Company

Learn More

Top Stories This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events