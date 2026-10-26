Vietnam sets deadline to complete trial of VNeID, Singpass, LAeID connection

Vietnam aims to complete trial connections between its VNeID digital identity platform, Singapore’s Singpass and Laos’ LAeID by November 15, advancing efforts to establish cross-border digital identity interoperability in Southeast Asia.

The trials come as ASEAN governments expand national digital identity services and explore cross-border use of verifiable credentials. Vietnam has been broadening VNeID’s role in public services and digital transactions.

Vietnam is aiming to complete trial connections of VNeID, Singpass and LAeID by November 15. According to VN Express, connecting VNeID with Singpass could establish a “bilateral digital corridor” facilitating trade, tourism, investment and finance.

VN Express quotes Vu Minh Khuong, a professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, who says linking digital infrastructure could provide a foundation for greater regional interoperability in customs, payments, banking and tourism.

“To make this vision a reality, businesses must develop platform models, identify needs, and coordinate implementation,” the article says. Technology official for the Vietnamese community in Singapore, Le Anh Duc, observes that the two countries still have gaps to close. Differences in data structures, information-mapping standards and stable connectivity are issues outstanding.

Cross-border data exchange faces multiple hurdles in privacy and security, identity fraud and cyberattacks. On a wider level, technological development varies substantially among ASEAN members alongside differences in legal frameworks for personal data protection.

If successful, the trials could provide a model for wider regional digital identity interoperability. Other ASEAN countries are also developing the infrastructure needed for cross-border credentials. International adviser Christopher Goh has told Biometric Update Thailand is a regional frontrunner in working toward common trust rails for cross-border credentials.

Goh claims Thailand’s PKI infrastructure is one of the best in ASEAN and praises the country’s private-public partnership model. “Thailand and Singapore are very good with government services, but government soon becomes the bottleneck. If they want to achieve whole-of-economic reform, not just government services, the private sector has to play. That’s why I think the dark horse is Thailand,” he said.

VNeID broadens reach with growing use cases

VNeID continues to expand beyond its original identity verification role, adding new public service, transport, healthcare and payment functions as adoption grows nationwide.

According to the Ministry of Public Security’s Department for Administrative Management of Social Order (C06), more than 86.4 million electronic identification accounts have been issued to Vietnamese citizens, alongside 109,000 accounts for foreign nationals and 950,000 for organizations. The platform now offers more than 77 features and records between three million and six million daily users.

VNeID is increasingly being used as a gateway for government and public services. The platform supports 19 groups of online public services and integrates social security and payment information. It also allows users to access healthcare records, educational documents, certificates and administrative services. Authorities said online public service usage has risen significantly, with nearly half of administrative procedures now being handled digitally.

The app’s latest expansion includes public transport. Ho Chi Minh City has become the first locality in Vietnam to integrate both metro and bus ticketing into VNeID, enabling residents to purchase electronic tickets, check in to transport services and manage multimodal journeys directly through the app. Officials described the initiative as a step towards a unified electronic ticketing system.

Additional features introduced in recent months include social welfare payments, electronic document management, digital signatures, online scam reporting and pilot support for electronic land-use rights certificates. VNeID is also being used to collect public feedback on legislation and government policy consultations.

The platform’s growth reflects Vietnam’s wider digital transformation strategy, which has linked digital identity to banking, telecommunications and public services. Authorities said biometric verification initiatives have helped standardise more than 268 million banking records and 149 million mobile subscriber records, supporting efforts to reduce identity fraud and misuse of personal information.

VNeID recently received recognition at the 2026 Vietnam Digital Awards, highlighting its growing role as the country’s central digital identity platform and an increasingly broad range of digital services built around it.

Laos digital ID services at Lao Digital Week 2026

Laos’ Department of Population Management and Civil Registration (Department 509), under the Ministry of Public Security, offered digital ID card application services and LAeID registration during Lao Digital Week 2026, which ran from 21 to 25 October at the Lao-ITECC Shopping Center in Vientiane.

The department said visitors were able to apply for digital ID cards, receiving assistance installing and registering the LAeID application. Staff were on hand to show how to use the platform for digital identity verification. Officials also provided guidance on population registration and identification services.

To apply for a digital ID Card, citizens must present their national identity card and family registration book, either as an original document or a colour photocopy. Authorities said their participation in Lao Digital Week is intended to improve access to digital identity services, increase public awareness of secure digital identification, and encourage wider adoption of digital government services.

Singpass leader to discuss digital trust infrastructure at STACK Conference 2026

Winston Teo, senior director of Singpass at GovTech Singapore, is set to outline how the platform has evolved from a government login service into what he describes as a national “trust operating system” at STACK Conference 2026.

In a session titled “Earning Trust at Every Level: How Singpass Uses Data and AI to Protect Its Systems, Its Users and Its Ecosystem,” Teo will explore how Singpass now supports more than 2,700 services across over 800 public- and private-sector organizations, facilitating more than 41 million transactions each month.

The presentation will examine the role of identity verification, authorization, digital credentials, digital signing and fraud prevention in building trusted digital services at national scale. It also comes as Singpass continues to expand its capabilities, including its adoption of passkeys and modern authentication standards designed to strengthen security and combat phishing.

STACK Conference 2026 takes place on 4-5 November and will bring together technology leaders, developers and policymakers for discussions on digital infrastructure, emerging technologies and public-sector innovation.

Article Topics

ASEAN | cross border identity verification | digital ID | LaeID | Singpass | VNeID