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Vsblty brings facial recognition to four-camera edge AI platform

Jetson-powered device runs biometric identification and security analytics locally, with private-network management
| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Surveillance
Vsblty brings facial recognition to four-camera edge AI platform
 

Vsblty is packaging its facial recognition and threat detection software in a field device designed to analyze four camera feeds without relying on an external cloud.

The Vsblty Edge platform uses an Nvidia Jetson Orin NX processor to run facial recognition, weapons and license plate detection, crowd analytics, and behavioral anomaly detection.

Vsblty supplies the computer vision software. AirBrij provides device management and mesh networking for connecting multiple units to an on-premises server.

Vsblty already provides facial recognition through its Vector software. Vector compares camera-captured faces with local or remote databases of persons of interest.

This is one-to-many (1:N) biometric identification, where a captured face is searched against multiple enrolled records.

The company uses “multi-pipeline” to describe several analytics operating concurrently across four camera feeds.

Vsblty has previously worked with Blaize on smart cameras for rugged security and defense environments. This project is separate because Vsblty Edge uses Nvidia hardware.

Although Vsblty describes its new platform as air-gapped, the devices remain connected within a private network. AirBrij links the edge nodes to an on-premises management server through VPN-protected connections.

Local processing reduces the amount of raw video transmitted, but alerts, biometric candidates, and telemetry still move between devices and the central server.

Vsblty says the pole-mounted hardware operates from minus 20 to 50 degrees Celsius and has a mean time between failures exceeding 50,000 hours. The enclosure is described as IP-rated.

The company says that the platform is under evaluation or being deployed in public safety surveillance in India and the Philippines, critical infrastructure and counter-drone work in the Gulf Cooperation Council, and defense and commercial security in the United States.

Its Philippines agreement is a letter of intent to pursue projects. A separate $2.5 million defense order covers a broader multi-sensor intelligence platform.

“The opportunity to build law enforcement and critical infrastructure security with edge AI at the core is massive and accelerating,” says David Shoup, chief executive officer at AirBrij Technology.

Vsblty says the platform is being evaluated or deployed for public safety, critical infrastructure and defense applications in several markets, with production hardware scheduled to ship before the end of 2026.

 

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