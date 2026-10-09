‘We’re verifying identity in a way that we haven’t’: Janice Kephart on 25 years after 9/11

Last month marked 25 years since the September 11 attacks, an event that permanently changed air travel, border security and the role of identity in national security.

The Biometric Update Podcast is publishing a special series of interviews examining how 9/11 helped transform identity into critical infrastructure, and how the systems built in its aftermath continue to evolve.

Some changes were immediate and highly visible. Airport security became more intrusive, while biometric screening, digital identity systems and more sophisticated border controls emerged over the years that followed. Today, many of those same technologies are being used not only to strengthen security but also to reduce friction for travelers.

Janice Kephart helped shape that transition. As a key contributor to the 9/11 Commission, she worked on terrorist travel and the policy foundations that influenced subsequent U.S. border and identity programs.

In this episode, Kephart joins the Biometric Update Podcast to connect the evolution of terrorist travel policy with identity theft, Real ID, biometric border systems, artificial intelligence and emerging debates over how border biometrics are used, as well as threats to critical infrastructure.

Listen on: Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Podbean

Runtime: 00:33:34

Article Topics

biometric exit | biometrics | border security | CBP | identity intelligence | identity verification | Janice Kephart | TSA | U.S. Government | United States