What proof of human presence must mean when AI agents ask for approval

By Stéphane Gervais, Founder and CEO of ApexTransform

Imagine an AI agent preparing to send a confidential customer file to an external adviser. The system receives a successful biometric comparison against an employee’s enrolled template and labels the transfer human-approved. That result alone does not establish that the employee is physically present, that the sample was captured from a living person at that moment, or that the employee is actively participating.

Without trustworthy capture and fresh evidence of participation, a matching sample could be replayed or injected. Even evidence that a living person participated leaves another question open: did that person deliberately approve this file being sent to this recipient?

The missing assurance is proof of human presence at the moment of approval, followed by a verifiable link to the action authorized. As AI agents act on people’s behalf, biometric systems must distinguish those claims. Recognizing a biometric pattern, establishing a living person’s participation and confirming their decision are separate claims that need separate evidence.

When presence means different things

The word presence already has several meanings in digital security. Treating them as interchangeable makes an approval workflow look stronger than its evidence supports.

WebAuthn Level 3, a W3C Recommendation since 25 August 2026, defines a test of user presence as an interaction with an authenticator, typically a touch. It distinguishes this from user verification, which may involve a PIN, password, or biometric recognition. A successful presence test is not a physiological liveness measurement, and a user-verification result does not by itself identify which local factor was used.

Liveness detection concerns evidence that a sample came from a living subject at the time of capture. Whether that evidence establishes the expected person’s participation also depends on recognition, enrollment, and the integrity of the capture path, including resistance to presentation and injection attacks. None of these observations establishes what the person understood or agreed to.

NIST SP 800-63B-4 makes a related distinction explicit: presenting a biometric characteristic does not always establish authentication intent. Because a front-facing camera can capture a face during ordinary device use, NIST requires an explicit mechanism, such as tapping a button, in that scenario. Even then, intent to authenticate is not approval of a specific business action.

That distinction should shape product language. A system should state whether it observed an interaction, verified an enrolled user, assessed liveness, or obtained confirmation of displayed action details. Calling every successful result proof of human approval obscures where additional controls are needed.

The approval screen is part of the security boundary

Consider what the employee needs to evaluate. Which file will leave the organization? Who will receive it? What access will the recipient obtain? Is the permission temporary or ongoing?

An agent-generated sentence saying the transfer is safe cannot substitute for those facts. The approval interface should derive its critical details from the same structured action description the execution service will enforce. The agent can explain its recommendation, but should not be able to rewrite the destination or permissions between confirmation and execution without triggering a new decision.

Payments offer a working precedent. For remote electronic payment transactions within its scope, Article 5 of the PSD2 strong-customer-authentication regulation requires that the payer be made aware of the amount and payee, that the authentication code be specific to both, and that a change to either invalidates the code.

W3C’s Secure Payment Confirmation, currently a Candidate Recommendation Draft, applies related logic on the web: the user agent presents payment details, and the relying party verifies that the signed payment data aligns with the transaction it expects. The specification explicitly considers a merchant supplying one amount to the bank and another to the user agent.

Neither was written for agent approvals, but the lesson transfers directly. The verifier must check the relationship between what was displayed, what was confirmed, and what will execute. A signature alone does not prove that an arbitrary application displayed accurate information.

Biometric verification contributes by increasing confidence in the participant. Its value depends on the surrounding ceremony: trustworthy capture, a deliberate confirmation gesture, clear action details and a verifier that enforces their correspondence. A sensor cannot repair a misleading approval screen.

Test whether approval survives a changed action

Product teams should evaluate the complete approval workflow with deliberately altered requests. Start with a valid confirmation, then change the destination before execution. Repeat the exercise with broader permissions, a different file or an expired approval. The system should reject each changed request unless the original approval explicitly allowed that change.

Test reuse separately. Can one confirmation authorize a second transfer? Can an approval issued for one service be accepted by another? For a single-action approval, the execution service should enforce the approval’s intended verifying service, validity period and permitted use, including controls against duplicate execution. These are application requirements; they do not follow automatically from a biometric match or authentication signature.

There is also a quieter failure mode: describing a machine action as human-approved when it actually proceeded under an earlier delegation. Both execution paths can be legitimate, but they produce different evidence. Records should distinguish a fresh human confirmation from an action authorized by an existing policy, including any human confirmation that originally established that policy.

The evaluation must include recovery and fallback. For biometric authentication, NIST’s guidelines require a non-biometric option, so the question is what that route may approve; it needs controls appropriate to the same action. An inaccessible interface or unreliable sensor should not force legitimate users out of the workflow, while an easy fallback should not silently erase the action’s assurance requirements. The assessment should measure completion, error, delay and comprehension alongside resistance to misuse.

Presence should be brief and purpose-specific

Most agent activity should not require a new biometric interaction. Organizations can define which decisions need fresh confirmation and let other actions proceed within an established mandate. The trigger should be consequence: actions that are hard to reverse, move data or money outside the organization, or widen the agent’s own permissions.

Constant prompts risk turning a meaningful intervention into a habitual gesture. NIST illustrates a related risk in authentication: SP 800-63B-4 no longer accepts out-of-band prompts that ask users to compare codes and approve, because users may approve without comparing, a weakness exploited in authentication fatigue attacks.

When confirmation is required, the system should retain the minimum evidence needed to explain the decision. WebAuthn already shows how biometric verification can take place locally without disclosing biometric data to the relying party. An approval record can likewise reference the action and verification outcome without becoming a repository of raw biometric samples.

Such a record still needs protection. Transaction details may reveal sensitive relationships or activities, and a verification result should not become a reusable credential for unrelated services. Retention and access should follow the purpose of the approval.

Even a well-designed process cannot prove understanding, freedom from coercion or the wisdom of a decision. It can provide bounded evidence that the expected participant deliberately confirmed defined terms through an evaluated workflow. Its claims should stop at that boundary.

Return to the proposed file transfer. The system needs evidence that the expected employee participated in the approval, a record of the file, recipient and access they confirmed, and an execution check that refuses transfers outside those terms. For biometrics to support trusted human authority in agentic systems, the industry must help make that relationship verifiable. The human interaction matters because it changes what the machine is allowed to do next.

About the author

Stéphane Gervais, Ph.D., is Founder and CEO of ApexTransform. He works at the intersection of agentic AI, cybersecurity, technical assurance, and digital identity, and has more than 25 years of international technology experience across semiconductors, embedded systems, industrial technology, data, and AI. He writes on trusted AI, AI governance, and security, including work published in Forbes and IEEE Computer.

Article Topics

AI agents | ApexTransform | biometric authentication | biometric liveness detection | biometric verification | proof of personhood | reusable digital ID | W3C standards