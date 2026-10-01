With wrongful arrests, Jacksonville police show how not to use facial recognition

Facial recognition results are never “matches.” Independent investigation is required, said the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) in response to a lawsuit filed this summer against the Jacksonville Beach Police Department (JBPD) and PCSO. Now, three months later, another incident in the Jacksonville, Florida area has come to light.

A report from WLRN’s Florida Trib says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old based solely on a facial match made against photos sent to an undercover cop from an account on a social media dating app called Skout. The account belonged to noted sex offender Richard Steven Cook, who, in attempting to lure who he thought was a 13-year-old girl into meeting, used two photos he had scraped from the 38-year-old’s Facebook page.

Like other Florida departments, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is wired into FACESNXT, a face biometric reference database maintained by Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and using algorithms from Idemia. The database contains about 15 million mugshots and about 25 million driver’s license photos. At present, 221 local, state and federal agencies have access to the system. It is one of the longest-running facial recognition systems used in American law enforcement.

The police ran the photos through FACESNXT, and received a candidate. Based on this, they arrested the man and threw him in prison. After he posted bail, a court ordered him to live separately from his children, one of which was an infant at the time.

The man in the photos, a supermarket assistant manager and father of two, was not Richard Steven Cook. But he was punished for Cook’s crimes.

In an interview with the Florida Trib, the man says “he’ll never be able to get away from” the wrongful arrest. The report withholds his name, for fear of making it hard for him to find work in the future.

When considering the risks that errors in facial recognition technology might lead to wrongful arrests, the worry is typically that police departments deploying the tech could trigger false matches against police databases. The latest case introduces a new concern: that sexual predators might use publicly available photos to impersonate people – and that those images could end up as evidence for credulous police.

Jacksonville SO has been here before

Police departments across the states have extolled the value of facial recognition technology as a crime fighting tool. But the number of wrongful arrests attributed to FRT continues to climb.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department is responsible for several of them. In June, as part of an investigation into a stolen car, officers from the department arrested Jalil Richardson, a resident of Charlotte, North Carolina, based on a false facial recognition match.

Per WSOC TV, a deputy used facial recognition to match a suspect from surveillance video footage against a fake Georgia identification used in the sale of the stolen vehicle. The story does not specify whether the fake ID used Richardson’s stolen face biometrics to create a synthetic identity, but does note that the FRT identified Richardson at 85 percent accuracy.

Like the supermarket assistant, Richardson lost his job and custody of his children as a result of his wrongful arrest for a crime he did not commit. He says “there was no proper investigation done to even reach out to me or to see if I was even in Florida,” and that the officer overseeing FRT results “just automatically put a warrant out for my arrest.”

Easy is not the goal

By law, a facial recognition match cannot be used as probable cause for an arrest without corroboration of evidence. Critics of facial recognition often point to bias in results. But what the case of Jacksonville police highlights is not primarily a question about the accuracy of the available technology. Rather, it concerns the lack of guardrails.

A false FRT match is only a problem if police act on it without doing any other investigative work. In both of the above cases, that is the accusation: police didn’t bother following up on anything. It is also what led police in Minnesota to issue an arrest warrant for a woman from Tennessee, who had never been to Minnesota.

Tempting as it is to conjure the stereotype of the bored cop snacking on donuts, there may indeed be some appeal for police in reducing the effort required to arrest people. But the message that facial recognition makes finding criminals easier is dangerous in what it omits: that arresting someone usually should not be easy. That’s why probable cause exists, and (once more for posterity) probable cause cannot come from facial recognition alone.

That Jacksonville police have repeatedly ignored that rule is cause to ask how use of FRT by law enforcement can be policed in itself. The area’s cops have established a pattern: in August 2024, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department (JBPD) wrongfully arrested Fort Myers resident Robert Dillon after FRT matched his face with that of a man in video trying to lure a pre-teen girl at a McDonald’s restaurant in Jacksonville Beach.

FRT doesn’t arrest people; police do

The tech is an easy target: for many, facial recognition conjures fears of mass surveillance. But it is not the culprit. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says “facial recognition results are never ‘matches.’ Independent investigation is required.” Failures to do so, it believes, are reflective of “a people problem.” In this case, however, it is specific people: misuse of FRT is not a tech issue, nor a people problem. It is a police problem.

Article Topics

biometric matching | Face Analysis Comparison & Examination System (FACES) | facial recognition | Florida | law enforcement | Pinellas County Sheriff's Office