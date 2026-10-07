World-renowned biometrics researcher recruited to ROC Board

An American pioneer in computer vision and biometrics, Dr. Anil K. Jain, has joined ROC’s Board of Directors to contribute a foundational scientific perspective to company leadership as it builds its post-IPO business.

Jain serves as a University Distinguished Professor at Michigan State University and has authored fifteen books, a dozen patents and numerous important papers in the field. A recent research paper by Jain and researchers from India’s UIDAI explored the potential of multimodal biometrics searches at population-scale.

Jain’s career in biometrics has also included consultation on India’s national digital identity, Aadhaar, and recognition by the National Academy of Engineering, ICCV (for his part in the creation of the seminal Labeled Faces in the Wild dataset) and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, among others. His expertise has led Biometric Update to seek his perspective on infant biometrics and digital identity in the developing world.

“Dr. Jain has helped define how modern biometric technology is built, measured, and put to use. I have had the privilege of working with Anil for nearly two decades and have seen firsthand the rigor and practical perspective that have made his work so influential,” says B. Scott Swann, CEO of ROC, in the company announcement. “His expertise is strategically aligned with the fundamentals of our Vision AI platform and strengthens our resources to advance our multimodal biometrics, identity intelligence, and biometric security. His appointment reinforces ROC’s commitment to developing American-made technology cultivated through rigorous science and engineered for real-world operations.”

ROC General Counsel David Ray traced the company’s roots back to its founders studying under Jain at MSU in a 2022 interview with Liminal.

Jain says ROC’s mission “is a natural extension” of his work on solving real-world operational challenges with pattern recognition for biometrics and identity intelligence.

His guidance is expected to inform ROC’s product development of its Vision AI platform for the national security, public safety and commercial markets.

ROC has picked up a pair of federal government biometrics contracts this year as it expands the reach of its Vision AI platform.

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Anil Jain | biometrics | biometrics research | Board of Directors | ROC | stocks