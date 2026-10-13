Yoti adds ConnectID bank verification to its age assurance product in Australia

UK digital identity provider Yoti has integrated Australian-owned ConnectID’s digital identity exchange into its age assurance platform, giving users in Australia the option to use bank account verification for online age checks via Australia’s bank-backed digital identity infrastructure.

According to a release, Yoti users who choose the ConnectID option for verifying their age online will be securely redirected to their banking app, which already has their verified details, and can provide confirmation that an account holder meets the minimum age requirement for the service in question.

Per the release, “no identity documents are uploaded or shared with platforms, and no personal data is shared – not even a name or date of birth – ensuring privacy and anonymity.”

Age verification through ConnectID is already available for major platforms including Snapchat and Reddit, and is expanding its work with Epic Games through Kids Web Services (KWS).

New Australian regulations cover 18+ rated games

Having paved the way for social media age checks with its 2025 law, Australia is forging ahead with its online safety mission, implementing new regulations to help shape a safer internet. Yoti’s ConnectID integration is partly in response to new age assurance requirements taking effect under Australia’s Age-Restricted Material Codes, which affect games and apps given an R18+ rating.

Yoti CEO Robin Tombs says that, “as age checks become increasingly common online, businesses need age assurance that is effective, secure and privacy-preserving. We’re giving companies a range of proven methods so they can strengthen age checks, respond to evolving regulations and give customers a choice in how they prove their age.”

The statement reflects the establishment of two pillars for the age assurance industry: give users a choice in how to prove their age, and make sure all the options are privacy-preserving.

Rick Iversen, Head of ConnectID, speaks to how the principle of data minimization underpins that second commitment. “ConnectID is designed around a simple principle: share only the minimum needed. If a platform needs to know that you’re over 16 or over 18, that’s the information it receives and nothing else – not your date of birth, not a copy of your identity document, and not your biometrics.”

Article Topics

age verification | Australia | bank account verification | connectID | digital identity | gaming | Yoti