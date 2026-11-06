45 attorneys general back KOSA as age verification question remains open

Forty-five state and territorial attorneys general back legislation that stops short of mandating age checks but calls for a federal study of device-level verification

The push to enact the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) is gaining new momentum. Forty-five state and territorial attorneys general are urging Congress to pass the Senate version of the legislation, putting renewed pressure on lawmakers to establish nationwide protections for minors.

The bipartisan coalition, led by the attorneys general of Connecticut, Hawaii, Ohio, and Tennessee, argues that federal legislation is needed to extend protections beyond those established in the states’ recent multibillion-dollar settlement with Meta.

In a November 3 letter to congressional leaders, the attorneys general specifically endorsed KOSA, which would establish minimum safety standards for covered online platforms while preserving states’ authority to enact and enforce stronger protections.

The intervention comes little more than a month after KOSA stalled in the Senate when Sen. Rand Paul objected to Sen. Richard Blumenthal’s September 30 request to pass the legislation by unanimous consent.

The Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee had advanced an amended version of S. 1748 by voice vote on August 5.

For biometric and digital identity providers, the renewed effort highlights a tension embedded in the legislation.

KOSA expressly states that it does not require platforms to implement age verification or age gating or collect additional personal information specifically to determine a user’s age.

The amended Senate legislation directs the Commerce Department, working with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC), to study the technological feasibility of verifying users’ ages at the device or operating system level.

Section 107 of the amended bill requires federal officials to examine the information that would need to be collected, the accuracy and accessibility of potential systems, their technical feasibility, and their implications for competition.

The study must also consider ways to verify age while minimizing data collection and mitigating risks to user privacy and security, a provision that survived the Senate committee’s August revisions and remains part of the legislative framework the attorneys general are urging Congress to adopt.

Under the Senate bill, platforms would have obligations when they have actual knowledge, or knowledge fairly implied by objective circumstances, that a user is a minor. They would not necessarily need to establish every user’s age through an identity document, biometric assessment, or other verification system.

However, platforms could independently adopt age-assurance technologies to determine which users are covered by child-specific safeguards.

The Congressional Research Service (CRS) observed in an August 24 analysis that companies might turn to age-verification methods to comply with either the Senate legislation or the alternative already passed by the House. Others could choose to apply certain protections to all users.

That creates potential demand for technologies ranging from age estimation and digital credentials to identity document verification, although the legislation does not prescribe or require any method.

The attorneys general’s latest appeal follows the multistate settlement with Meta, announced in August, which provides for payments of up to approximately $17 billion and significant changes to Facebook and Instagram.

The settlement, which remains subject to court approval, includes restrictions on minors’ platform use, stronger protections against harmful content and expanded parental controls.

It also contains an important age-assurance requirement largely absent from the attorneys generals’ latest appeal.

According to California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Meta agreed to implement stronger systems to detect users under 18 and to identify and remove children under 13 from its platforms.

The settlement therefore illustrates an emerging division in online child-safety policy. State enforcement actions are already producing commitments to stronger age-assurance measures, while the federal legislation supported by the same attorneys general explicitly stops short of requiring platforms to verify users’ ages.

“A settlement with one company cannot establish consistent protections for children across the entire technology industry,” the coalition wrote, calling for federal legislation that would apply more broadly and set standards that can adapt to changing technology.

The attorneys general also cited the proliferation of AI products used by children as another reason to establish a federal framework.

“While the Meta settlement represents a significant step forward in protecting children online, our work is far from over,” said Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez. “Children deserve meaningful protections regardless of which social media platform they use.”

The coalition’s insistence on the Senate version also reflects substantive differences between competing legislative approaches.

On June 29, the House passed H.R. 7757, the KIDS Act, which incorporates online child-safety provisions but takes a different approach to regulating platforms.

According to the CRS, the House legislation would require covered platforms to establish reasonable policies and procedures addressing specified harms to minors.

The Senate version instead creates a broader Duty of Care requiring platforms to exercise reasonable care in designing and implementing features to prevent and mitigate specified harms.

Its definition of covered platforms is also broader in some respects, encompassing online video games, messaging applications, and video-streaming services that may fall outside the House bill.

Civil liberties organizations have raised First Amendment concerns about the Senate’s Duty of Care provision, arguing that it could encourage platforms to restrict lawful expression to avoid liability.

Supporters maintain that the provision is necessary to address harmful design features and create enforceable safety obligations.

Both versions expressly disclaim a requirement to implement age verification, although their standards for determining when a platform knows a user is a minor differ.

The attorneys general favor the Senate approach because its Duty of Care would establish an ongoing standard extending beyond the Meta settlement. They also emphasize preserving states’ ability to develop additional protections through legislation and enforcement.

Rather than requiring each website or application to independently establish a user’s age, such systems could potentially allow smartphones, operating systems or other infrastructure to provide an age or age-range signal to participating services.

For the digital identity industry, one of the Senate bill’s most consequential provisions remains its proposed federal study of device-level age verification. Such systems could allow smartphones or operating systems to provide age or age-range information to online services without requiring each platform to collect identity documents or other personal information.

The study would examine privacy, security, accessibility and competition concerns, including whether device-level verification could concentrate control over age assurance among a small number of technology providers. It would not establish a mandatory verification system. For now, KOSA remains before Congress, with the House and Senate pursuing different approaches to online child safety.

Article Topics

age verification | device-based age verification | Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) | legislation | Meta | United States