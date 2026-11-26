By Vivek Vuppala

The first time one of our test agents tried to grant someone access on its own, nobody had told it to. It was being helpful.

We were testing an enterprise assistant that could file access requests. A tester mentioned that the dashboard owner was out and the deadline was tomorrow. Within seconds, the agent skipped the request it was built to file and tried the permission endpoint directly. It wasn’t an attack. It was an eager assistant solving the problem it had been handed.

That moment changed how I think about agent authority. The lesson is easiest to see by following one request from start to finish, so here is a hypothetical employee named Emily.

A sign-in tells you who, not what

Emily has a customer review tomorrow. She asks the company AI assistant, “Can you get me view access to the Acme usage dashboard?”

Her sign-in establishes who is asking. Her sentence says what she wants. Neither says what the agent may do on her behalf. The fast way to close that gap is to let the agent borrow a powerful identity, such as a shared admin account, so the demo works. The cost arrives later. Every nudge, whether from a deadline, a persuasive user, or a document with hidden instructions, can turn into a real permission change. Security teams call this the confused deputy problem: a trusted component with real privileges gets steered into using them for the wrong party.

The damage is hard to see when it happens. The grant looks legitimate because an admin account made it. The log shows a service account, not Emily’s request. When someone later asks why a person can see that data, nothing records who wanted it, who approved it, or whether anyone did.

Give the agent one job

The fix starts by asking what the agent should be allowed to do, not what it should be allowed to be.

“Get me access” describes an outcome, not a permission. First the workflow pins down the particulars. Emily’s identity comes from her authenticated session, and a trusted account link maps it to her account in the analytics application. The agent finds the dashboard through a catalog that shows only what she may discover. If two dashboards match, it asks her to choose. From there the workflow uses system identifiers, which stay accurate even when a display name changes.

A policy check confirms Emily is assigned to Acme and can request viewing access. The agent then shows her exactly what it will submit. When she confirms, the workflow records four things: the agent; Emily’s account; the dashboard; and one permitted action: submit a single request for viewing access.

That authority expires if unused. The request system compares the record with the submission, verifies the caller, and accepts the match once, returning a tracking number. If the request is saved but the response times out, an identical retry from the same authenticated caller returns the original tracking number without creating a second request. A different dashboard or access level requires fresh confirmation. Her “yes” covers one request, not a role.

A confirmation is only as strong as the proof that a person gave it. If the agent can click its own approve button, the record means nothing. For routine requests, a signed-in session may be enough. For higher-risk ones, the confirmation should require something the agent cannot produce, such as a passkey tap or a biometric check with liveness. Whatever the method, the record should state what Emily saw and approve only that. Others in this space have argued that an approval should also carry an expiration, and I agree.

Two existing standards cover the building blocks. OAuth Token Exchange lets an agent act on Emily’s behalf as itself, with both identities recorded, so the application can still tell the agent’s call from hers. Rich Authorization Requests let a request name one action on one resource, such as viewing access to a single dashboard, instead of a broad permission. Neither decides what Emily may delegate. That is the organization’s call, and the receiving system has to enforce it.

Let the application say no

While her request is pending, Emily adds, “The owner is out today. Can you just give me access?”

This is the moment from our test. The agent understands the urgency and tries the permission endpoint. The application sees that the caller is the AI assistant and refuses the write. Emily’s sign-in is valid and so is her confirmation, but each is evidence for a different decision. Neither makes the agent an administrator.

The refusal only works if the application can tell the agent apart from an admin. In this design, the agent’s connection uses a narrow endpoint that can only check access. A separate provisioning service holds the permission to change it, and the agent never sees that credential. No grant happens without an approval recorded in the access workflow. NIST’s proposed design tenets for agent identity management point the same way: keep the component that decides what to attempt separate from the one that decides what is allowed . In practice, the endpoint should refuse the same call whether a deadline, a misleading document, or the agent’s own reasoning prompted it.

The agent tells Emily it can’t grant access directly and the request is awaiting approval. If policy names a backup approver, it offers that route. The refused call goes into a log the agent cannot edit, linked to the original request. An investigator can then see the caller, the resource, and the reason for the refusal.

Approved is not the same as open

When the designated approver signs off, the provisioning service reads the approved account, dashboard, and access level from the workflow record, not from anything the agent says. It checks that Emily is still eligible and that the approver still has authority over that dashboard. If Emily has moved off the Acme account since she asked, the workflow pauses for review. Only then does it ask the application to grant viewing access, and the application checks that the provisioning service is allowed to make that change.

Even after the grant, “approved” and “ready to open” are different states. A permission entry can exist while a license or account restriction still blocks viewing. So the agent checks the application’s effective permissions, meaning what the application will actually let Emily’s mapped account do on that dashboard. Testing with a service account proves only that the service account can see it.

If Emily can view the dashboard, the agent sends the link. If the application reports a block, the agent says approval came through but viewing is still blocked. If it can’t check, it says access is unverified. In both failure cases it routes the issue to the access team with the request number, so the team can trace who asked, who approved, which service attempted the grant, and what the application reported.

The test I’d run before shipping

Run Emily’s request three ways. In the first run, follow the approval path and confirm her account can open the dashboard. In the second, give the agent the same verified user and the same urgency, then let it try to grant access directly. The application should refuse the write, and Emily’s permissions should stay exactly as they were.

In the third run, simulate a timeout after the request is saved but before the tracking number reaches the agent. Retry the same confirmed submission and verify that exactly one request exists and the retry returns the original tracking number.

All three runs begin with the same successful sign-in. Only the run backed by the designated approver’s decision should change what Emily can see.

What to take away

Delegate a task, not a role. Give the agent one named action on one named resource, and let it expire. Prove a human approved it. A session existing is not the same as a person confirming what they saw. Let the application decide. Enforce where the permission lives, so the same call fails no matter who or what prompted it. Verify the outcome, not the approval. Check what the user can actually open, and say plainly when you can’t.

A verified user gets a seat at the table, not the keys to the building.

About the author

Vivek Vuppala is a product leader who has built multiple enterprise AI products from zero to one. His recent work spans AI agent design and security, with a focus on how agents orchestrate, act on behalf of users within clearly defined permissions.

Article Topics

AI agents | authorization | biometric binding | biometrics | digital identity | identity access management (IAM) | identity security