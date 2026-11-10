Aadhaar offline verification expands as biometric security use grows

India’s digital identity authority has onboarded 300 Offline Verification Seeking Entities (OVSEs) since January 2026 while reporting strong growth in mobile-based identity services and biometric security controls.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said the new verification partners span sectors including hospitality, healthcare, education, events and the gig economy. The number has risen from 200 in August, indicating continued expansion of the offline verification network. It’s a sign of the expansion of the Aadhaar network, and particularly the use of Aadhaar-based offline identity verification.

The system enables organizations to verify identities through a consent-based, paperless process designed to minimize data sharing while reducing reliance on physical identity documents.

Adoption of the Aadhaar app continues to accelerate as it’s been downloaded nearly 75 million times and is increasingly being used as a digital identity management platform for Aadhaar holders. It was only in July that officials reported the app had been downloaded more than 40 million times.

According to UIDAI, more than 8.6 million people have updated their registered mobile numbers through the app, while 2.2 million address updates and 4 million email updates have also been completed digitally. The figures highlight growing demand for remote identity management services that allow users to maintain their records without visiting enrolment centres.

UIDAI reported 46 million biometric lock and unlock transactions through the app, demonstrating substantial use of tools that allow individuals to control when their fingerprints, iris scans and facial biometrics can be used for authentication.

The Aadhaar app has also recorded more than 361,000 Aadhaar lock and unlock transactions. These features give users additional control over their digital identity credentials and are intended to strengthen privacy and reduce the risk of unauthorized authentication attempts.

UIDAI said the expansion of offline verification services and mobile-based identity management reflects a broader effort to build a privacy-focused digital identity ecosystem. The framework emphasizes user consent, data minimization and secure verification, aligning with India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act.

Article Topics

Aadhaar | biometric authentication | India | mobile app | offline verification | UIDAI