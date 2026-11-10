Accenture wins another A$36M Australian digital ID contract

Accenture has netted a new A$36.2 million (US$25.1 million) deal to continue work on digital ID for the Australian Taxation Office (ATO).

The one-year deal is worth more than A$140,000 per working day, as calculated by InnovationAus. The new A$36.2 million payment follows two previous contracts with the ATO.

The total now exceeds A$224 million in ATO digital ID contracts, which is expected to increase, as four extension options are listed in the current deal and national funding for the scheme was further allocated in the Australian government’s May Budget.

Australia’s digital ID lets Australians verify their identity when accessing around 250 government services, which includes tax agent platforms and business registers from the ATO’s range of services.

It has been a long gestating program over more than 15 years with investment from the government surpassing A$1 billion (US$692.56 million). In 2024, legislation passed establishing the framework for digital ID.

The ATO manages the myID app, which serves as the core identity credential for the scheme, as well as the Relationship Authorisation Manager (RAM), a platform that enables individuals to act on behalf of businesses.

The agency also oversees the system’s security framework, user verification processes and access management functions. To support the continued operation of these services, the ATO awarded Accenture the new contract covering digital identity services for the next 12 months.

The ATO said the contract was awarded through established government procurement processes and represents a new agreement rather than an extension of previous arrangements. The total value of the contract could increase if extension options are exercised, although the ATO has not disclosed potential future costs.

The new agreement overlaps with an earlier Accenture digital identity services contract due to expire in December. A contract was first signed in 2023 at A$29.6 million (US$20.4M) but rose to more than A$100 million (US$68.8M) through half a dozen amendments that included both extensions and variations to costs.

Government budget support for the programme has also continued. In the May Budget, the Albanese government allocated an additional AU$357 million (US$245.5M) to maintain myID and the Relationship Authorisation Manager and to introduce additional security measures across the digital ID framework.

The contract comes as Australia prepares to open its government Digital ID system to private businesses and identity providers on December 1. Businesses using myID for customer verification will begin paying transaction fees by January 2027, while approved private providers will be able to compete for government contracts.

According to the ATO, there are now 16.7 million active myID users and more than 2.3 million Australian Business Numbers (ABNs) linked to the Relationship Authorisation Manager. The official e-government app in Australia, myGov, has more than 10 million people using the app, which leverages biometrics for security instead of the older username and password combination.

Article Topics

Accenture | Australia | government purchasing | myID Australia | procurement