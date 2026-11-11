Ada Lovelace Institute wants UK to make retail facial recognition code mandatory

Retail adoption of live facial recognition continues to grow across the UK, but the focus of the latest move to establish legal parameters for the technology’s use has been on law enforcement. While setting rules for police may take priority over private sector governance, both are needed, and depending on the policy and mechanisms chosen, they may have to be dealt with together.

Live facial recognition use by the private sector is mentioned in the last paragraph of a written statement from UK Minister of State for Policing and Crime Sarah Jones to the House of Commons.

The response from the Ada Lovelace Institute to the plan the UK Home Office announced for facial recognition governance also notes the implications for governance of private sector deployments.

A Police Reform Bill is coming, and Jones’ statement makes explicit that the legislation will apply beyond law enforcement to the retail sector. So are separate Codes of Practice for police and private sector applications like shops “using it responsibly and complimentary to law enforcement efforts.”

In response to concerns raised during the public consultation, the Bill will include “complementary measures to ensure rules for private-sector uses of technologies like facial recognition for the prevention and detection of crime are consistent with law enforcement use, where this is appropriate,” Jones says.

Facewatch CEO Nick Fisher welcomed the announcement from Home Office in a statement emailed to Biometric Update.

“Facewatch has been hoping the Government would not create a regulatory gap between police and private-sector use of facial recognition, and this announcement allays those concerns,” Fisher wrote.

Lovelace Institute says make it mandatory

Ada Lovelace Institute Associate Director Michael Birtwistle says in response that it is “vital that the proposed code of practice for private use is mandatory; there should be a very high bar outside of law enforcement bodies for scanning the public’s faces.”

The Institute’s look at the prospects for a legal framework for biometrics governance in the UK last year called for regulation to cover both public and private sector applications of facial recognition. A new regulator is also planned, and the Institute has repeatedly made clear that it wants the oversight function to be unified.

Former Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner Fraser Sampson, who took a role as non-executive director at Facewatch after leaving the regulatory post, tells Biometric Update in an email that the UK needs “a root and branch regulatory review” and notes that “having a regulator is no guarantee of success as our failure in online protection for children has shown.”

Article Topics

Ada Lovelace Institute | biometrics | Facewatch | facial recognition | live facial recognition | regulation | retail biometrics | UK