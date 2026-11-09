AEPD clarification of GDPR’s ‘necessity’ clause widens door for biometrics

Spain’s data protection regulator has explicitly recognized that biometrics present different degrees and types of risks, depending on the details of the application.

A judgment from the AEPD also notes that the use of face biometrics for one-to-one facial verification carries different risk than one-to-many facial recognition, and that persistent biometric databases introduce data protection risks that are otherwise not present.

The regulator published the opinion in response to a query (redacted here) raised by an unnamed company.

The AEPD levied a 950,000 euro (roughly US$1.1 million) fine against Yoti in March for failing to offer a non-biometric alternative for authentication. Yoti responded that there is no alternative that provides adequate security, degree of assurance and customer convenience, pulling its app from the country.

Under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), special-category data like biometrics can only be processed legally with the explicit consent of the data subject, or based on necessity.

‘Necessary’ means no alternative with equivalent effectiveness

The AEPD’s opinion starts with the observation that under GDPR, necessity applies to any situation where the legal requirement cannot be met by an alternative. A less intrusive alternative may be desirable, but is not sufficient to move from necessity to explicit consent as the ground for legal processing of the biometric data.

The AEPD says that in the case it is responding to, a combination of submitted ID documents and video with visual comparison by trained personnel was considered adequate to detect fraud attempts. That protection, however, is not equivalent, according to the AEPD’s new judgment.

The “controller” of a given application is responsible for assessing what level of fraud prevention effectiveness is appropriate, AEPD says.

A non-biometric alternative must be sufficiently effective, but the AEPD’s reading makes clear that it does not have to have all the same characteristics, and can have “reasonable differences in speed, comfort or operation.”

With that in mind, the regulator says, alternatives for remote authentication can meet the requirements of the application. The AEPD specifically suggests using qualified electronic signatures or digital ID.

The AEPD suggests in its analysis that a less intrusive and equally effective process for identity verification may be available. But the regulator also notes that an alternative would only have to satisfy the latter criteria to render necessity an illegitimate grounds for processing biometrics, and therefore require offering the alternative and collecting consent to use biometrics.

The Digital Omnibus proposal the EU is considering would introduce an exception to GDPR’s Article 9 for biometric identity verification in certain situations.

Article Topics

AEPD | biometrics | data protection | GDPR | identity verification | remote authentication | Spain