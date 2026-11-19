Digital identity and digital public infrastructure (DPI) systems are expanding rapidly across Africa, but governments face significant challenges in building the cybersecurity capacity needed to protect them.

As foundational identity systems become linked to government portals, banks, telecoms and other services, the potential attack surface grows. Experts warn that investment in cybersecurity infrastructure and expertise must keep pace with the expansion of systems increasingly considered critical information infrastructure (CII).

At the ID4Africa AGM this year, experts agreed that digital ID and DPI systems, which are mostly biometrics-based, now qualify as CII, which requires sovereign cyber defense deployments.

From Algeria to Zambia, Madagascar to Ethiopia, and in many other countries across the continent, governments have been building DPI, which they frame as indispensable propellers of their medium and long-term national development strategies.

The expansion has also brought greater exposure to data breaches and cyberattacks, raising questions about whether governments are investing enough to protect the critical infrastructure they are building.

A few months ago in Senegal, for example, the government confirmed that a cyberattack affected the country’s identity infrastructure, and the breach disrupted national ID issuance for a number of days after the government reported that its population database had been affected.

In Nigeria, there have been recurring allegations of unauthorized access to identity records and the sale of personal data online. The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has repeatedly denied that its national identity database has been compromised.

In many other countries, even beyond Africa, as was recently the case in Moldova, there have been reports of cyberattacks which have had a toll on the functioning of national identity systems or other digital public infrastructure.

Biometric databases and the capacity challenge

Among the most important assets requiring cybersecurity protection are biometric databases. A report by The Economist early this month highlighted that a growing number of these attacks are aimed at biometrics-based national ID systems, which are prone to data breaches.

According to experts, many of the data breaches happen because there is a clear capacity weakness by African governments to either prevent or easily respond to such incidents.

Mastercard’s Africa Cybersecurity whitepaper, released last month, highlights the scale of the continent’s cybersecurity capacity shortage. It estimates a gap of at least 200,000 cybersecurity professionals across Africa, equivalent to approximately 23 percent of the current cybersecurity workforce. The report examines threats in countries including South Africa, Morocco, Nigeria and Kenya.

The report also found that technology, public-sector and financial-services organizations accounted for approximately 44 percent of observed cyber-threat activity in 2025. These sectors include institutions responsible for identity records, banking credentials and payment infrastructure, highlighting the potential exposure of systems increasingly linked to national digital identity infrastructure.

Similarly, a World Bank guide published in September last year also noted significant cybersecurity capacity constraints for national ID systems in Africa. It said while digital ID systems enable access to healthcare, banking, and social services for billions of people, they are experiencing an accelerating rate of cyber threats across their entire lifecycle. As of January 2025, only 17 African countries had Computer Security Incident Response Teams (CSIRTs) registered with the Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST), according to the guide. It also cited institutional certification gaps stating that fewer than 250 entities across Western and Central Africa hold the ISO/IEC 27001 information security management certification, whereas a single nation like Japan maintains over 5,500 certified organizations. In the guide, Nigeria and Ethiopia are cited as two countries that have prioritized cybersecurity for their national ID programs, both supported with World Bank funding.

Relatedly, EY’s Africa Cybersecurity Threat Outlook 2026 points to rising threats involving credential theft, session/token hijacking, OAuth abuse, and compromised authentication pathways, which are all vectors that directly threaten identity verification layers and API gateways once IDs are connected to financial services, telecoms, and public service platforms.

Operational dependence

With cybersecurity needs increasing and domestic expertise and resources limited, many countries rely on foreign assistance to protect their digital infrastructure.

This is not necessarily a problem in itself, but it raises questions about whether governments retain the technical capacity and operational control needed to maintain and defend systems after external support ends.

The World Bank’s Trust by Design initiative similarly emphasizes the importance of building domestic cybersecurity institutions and incorporating security requirements into digital infrastructure projects from the outset.

As experts put it, sometimes, it is not necessarily about whether a system was built by a foreign company. It’s about who actually has the capacity and resources to maintain the system when it has been built and handed over.

Another related concern arising from this is whether once handed over, governments have the available technical wherewithal to respond when incidents occur, or they must turn to someone else who holds the encryption keys.

If, for example, an authentication API is compromised or a biometric database is targeted, does the concerned government ministry possess the in-house expertise to execute a rapid incident response, or is it dependent on a foreign vendor’s support cycle? These are some of the major questions countries have been grappling with over the years.

Per the World Bank, one of the ways of dealing with this problem is to follow the eight sequencing principles when designing and building digital ID systems. One of the principles emphasizes that cybersecurity and data protection frameworks must first be in place before digital infrastructure is deployed.

Efforts to strengthen local capacity

With the passage of time, countries are realizing the importance of investing in indigenous infrastructure that can build, support and protect their identity and other DPI systems from cybercriminal activities in a sustainable manner.

Nigeria is one example where the government is trying to strengthen its domestic infrastructure, investment and digital sovereignty with the unveiling of a national digital cloud policy, whose primary goal is to reduce reliance on foreign infrastructure. The country’s Finance Minister also used a recent public lecture to emphasize the importance of security as a major digital sovereignty step aimed at strengthening digital public infrastructure development.

There are similar efforts in Ghana, a cyber resilience top performer for Western and Central Africa in 2024, where the country believes that national digital transformation must be anchored in strict localized compliance frameworks to protect citizen data, and Kenya, where the national Computer Incident Response Team (CIRT) has established a model for sustained and transparent incident-response infrastructure through its regular quarterly threat reports.

Cameroon is another example of a country trying to build its cybersecurity capabilities to boost digital trust. In 2024, the World Bank sought ICT expertise to help strengthen the country’s cybersecurity architecture under the Project for the Acceleration of Digital Transformation of Cameroon (PATNUC), including work on cybersecurity risk management and a sustainable public key infrastructure. In January 2026, ANTIC subsequently took delivery of about XAF735 million ($1.3 million) worth of cybersecurity hardware and software under the same World Bank-funded project to strengthen its Computer Incident Response Team. The equipment included intrusion detection and prevention systems, vulnerability scanning and penetration testing platforms, among others.

Regional and even continent-wide collaboration is also a key factor. Recently, cybersecurity and digital sovereignty issues were among the topics on the table during a recent meeting in Libreville, Gabon of African ICT ministers. Among other things, they called for increased investment in digital strategy delivery as a continental priority. The ministers were unanimous that digital sovereignty in Africa can never be achieved without cyber sovereignty.

Long-term infrastructure, sustainability

This requires governments to build and retain the expertise needed to secure national identity systems over the long term. However, this depends on whether investment in people is treated as infrastructure spending.

A digital identity system is more than a database and an authentication mechanism. It depends on institutions, people and processes that must be maintained long after deployment.

Closing the cybersecurity capacity gap, according to experts, will therefore require sustained and targeted investment in local skills development, the creation of specialized government cyber units, and deeper regional cooperation which can enable shared threat intelligence.

Article Topics

Africa | biometrics | cybersecurity | digital public infrastructure | identity infrastructure | Mastercard | national ID | tech sovereignty | World Bank