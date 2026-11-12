Africa’s uncollected national ID cards raise questions about mass issuance

The phenomenon of ID card abandonment at production centers in Africa and other parts of the world is not new, but the problem appears to be getting worse over time, even as the need for identity to access a wide range of public and private sector services becomes increasingly inevitable.

Jaume Dubois, founder and president of ID30, an organization that works with several identity and digital public infrastructure (DPI) projects around Africa and other parts of the world, examined the problem in an interview with Biometric Update and proposed alternative models countries can consider as a way out. He argued that it was time for governments to stop asking how they can get people to collect their cards and instead consider why people need the cards in the first place, and whether credentials can be delivered when they actually need them. Dubois emphasized that he was speaking in a personal capacity and not on behalf of the governments or identity programs he has worked with or cites as examples.

Uncollected ID cards across Africa

Kenya has made multiple calls over the years for citizens to show up and collect abandoned national ID cards and even passports. Early this month, the country’s Principal Secretary for Immigration and Citizen Service, Dr. Belio Kipsang, said more than 550,000 ID cards remained uncollected. Citizen Digital reported that the government was racing to clear the huge backlog of unclaimed cards as the country looks forward to next year’s general elections.

It is the same experience in Sierra Leone where the National Civil Registration Authority (NCRA) has announced in the past that abandoned cards should be picked up. Authorities in the country have emphasised that holding the card is necessary as the government continues to expand use cases, including a recent move to make it mandatory for SIM card registration.

In Ghana, the NIA has previously reported that more than 600,000 Ghana Cards had been printed but remain uncollected at regional and district offices since 2018.

Tanzania faces a similar problem. In that country, the situation has even reached a point where authorities have discussed the need for a legal framework that imposes penalties on people who fail to pick up their national ID cards from ID centers after they have been produced. The ID authority NIDA said in September that about 2.02 million printed cards were still awaiting collection.

Neighbouring Uganda reported that 35 percent of printed cards remain uncollected, with 10 million of 15.4 million cards picked up.

There have been similar complaints in Cameroon where hundreds of thousands of national ID cards have been abandoned at police stations. Voter IDs and passports are also often abandoned. It is the same thing in Nigeria and many other countries.

Outside Africa, this phenomenon is also familiar. A recent World Bank report flagged the problem in Haiti, noting that the country’s biometric national ID system was underused. The publication found that 2.7 to 3.1 million Haitian adults lack a valid national ID, and that more than 650,000 printed cards, about 11 percent of those produced, had not been delivered to their holders as of May 2025.

Where the problem lies

To experts, uncollected national ID cards are usually not a registration issue, but a product or use problem.

Dubois used the case of Tanzania where he said research by NIDA found that people were not collecting cards because the underlying identity number already gave them access to services. In other words, the identity system is useful, but the physical card has limited additional utility.

“People skip the card because the ID number already opens the services they need. The identity works; the card has no immediate use. NIDA has been very active on collection, with reminders, deadlines and, in 2025, a suspension of numbers for people who did not collect, and the backlog is at about two million,” Dubois said.

“This tells us the root cause sits in the use of the card. People are rational: when the card has no use today, and collecting it costs a trip, a fee or a day of work, they wait until a bank, an exam or an election asks for it. The indicator to watch is how often people use their identity,” he added.

Rethinking mass pre-printing of ID cards

According to the expert, uncollected cards are telling governments less about people’s failure to register and more about the limited everyday utility of the physical credential. He suggested governments should reconsider mass pre-printing of national ID cards.

Dubois cited a country in the Pacific he chose not to name, where about 50 percent of citizens registered for national ID have not gone for the card. He stated that instead of the country using this as a reason to manufacture and store millions of unused cards, the country uses print-on-demand. This, he says, can be adopted by other countries in a bid to reduce the waste and logistical burden associated with low-demand physical cards.

“About half of the people registered have never collected a card, most likely because they had no immediate need. The cards are printed on demand, so there is no waste: the identity exists, and the card is printed the day the person asks. The trade-off: someone who wants a card later has to travel or wait for the yearly mobile team.”

Instant card printing model

Another possible way of avoiding mass printed cards abandoned in office drawers is for countries to consider the instant printing of cards, Dubois suggested, citing some Latin American examples. He said he led projects involving eIDs and ePassports in some countries in that part of the world where people receive documents immediately when they need them.

“I led four projects in South America: the eID and the ePassport in Uruguay, and the ePassport in Peru for the Ministry of Interior and for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. People receive the document at once, when they need it. In Peru, a traveller who had left the passport at home could get one at the airport before the flight,” he shared.

In Africa, The Gambia provides a more recent example of this approach. Its new national identity system built by Ghana’s Margins ID Group subsidiary has instant issuance capability, allowing the GAM ID card to be produced in real time after biometric enrolment.

Dubois, however, noted that while instant card issuance works, it can also change behaviour, negatively. “The side effect: people learn to come at the last minute and see the document as a service owed on the day. When an office is closed or a system goes down and a traveller misses a flight, the anger is immediate and the pressure on the institution is huge.”

“Instant issuance has to be sized for the peaks: before elections, before holidays, before deadlines. A temporary certificate, fast to issue and valid for a short time, absorbs these peaks, with one limit: it carries fewer security features. So, for passports, it serves only as an emergency travel document to return home.”

He argued that physical card supply problems sometimes also arise because security is concentrated in the card itself. In his view, security should be shifted more into presentation of digitalized personal data.

“Many delays come from the card itself: stock limits, shortages, disputes with the supplier. When the security sits in the personalized content, for example a QR code with signed data as in the ICAO Visible Digital Seal, any smartphone becomes a verification tool. The blank card then only needs to be robust, and often attractive, and it becomes far less exposed to shortages and to a single supplier,” he opined.

From physical cards to digital credentials

Dubois said he sees digital credentials as the future and longer-term direction, even though he doesn’t advocate eliminating physical cards immediately. He argues that verifiable credentials could reduce reliance on central database queries, allowing some checks to be performed locally using digital signatures, potentially improving privacy and reducing exposure to cyberattacks.

“The physical card first evolved from carrying data to helping authenticate the person, with the data checked online through APIs. That model is now giving way to the digital credential, for privacy and cyber security. Each API call needs a consent mechanism, hard to run in some contexts, and each API is a door for attackers,” he stated.

“With today’s AI, attacks are faster and cheaper, so the best protection is a small attack surface. A verifiable credential is checked locally by its signature, without calling the central database. That is the future, with one condition: a gradual transition that keeps a physical option, so nobody is excluded. France shows the pace: the health insurance card has a digital version open to everyone since 2025, the plastic card stays, and cards from 1998 still work, because doctors and hospitals need years to equip themselves.”

Dubois has previously told Biometric Update that digital credentials increase trust because they can always be verified, unlike paper documents or physical cards which can be forged, and because the information can be updated as people’s circumstances change.

Papua New Guinea is also exploring this approach. The government’s SevisWallet is designed to store and present digital credentials, with officials arguing that such an approach could reduce the cost of repeatedly printing paper credentials.

Article Topics

Africa | digital ID | e-ID | ID30 | identity document | identity management | national ID