AI agent identity takes shape across fraud detection and access controls

As AI agents start to open accounts and initiate transactions on behalf of users, existing controls designed for humans and traditional automation are being found wanting.

Technology vendors are developing new approaches to agent identity and governance in response. Recent launches from BioCatch and LexisNexis, alongside an integration between Okta and TrueFoundry, are bringing agent detection, risk intelligence and authorization controls to the emerging agent economy.

BioCatch launches AiRE for banks

Fraud detection firm BioCatch has launched AiRE (Agentic AI Risk Essentials), a capability that enables banks to identify AI agents acting on behalf of customers or potentially malicious actors.

The tool monitors digital sessions for agentic AI indicators such as behavioral anomalies, synthetic inputs and agent infrastructure. As a report from Datos Insights puts it: “Agentic AI is transforming financial services in two critical dimensions simultaneously.”

Financial institutions are increasingly using agentic AI to automate fraud and anti-money laundering workflows. At the same time, consumers are adopting AI agents that can independently manage accounts, make payments, transfer funds, and make purchasing decisions.

These advancements have resulted in organizations facing a dual deployment challenge in a so-called “governance vacuum.” Authentication gaps are not evenly distributed across transaction types, claims the report Agents Are Here; Standards Aren’t: Closing the Agentic AI Gap.

The highest risks from agentic initiations are fund transfers and beneficiary changes, according to the report. BioCatch says nearly half of the agentic interactions detected in its customer sessions occurred during account opening.

The problem is growing. BioCatch cites research showing that 80 percent of banking leaders surveyed had already encountered attacks involving AI agents, while 84 percent believe agentic AI could become a major source of vulnerability over the next year.

“Whether banks plan to block all agents, grant access to only certain, pre-approved agents, or open the floodgates and allow any agent to access their platforms, those institutions must be able to first reliably detect whether the entity controlling a session is a human or an agent and if the intent of that entity is genuine or malicious,” says BioCatch Chief Product Officer Ayelet Eliezer.

BioCatch and Datos Insights analysts are hosting a webinar on how the industry is preparing for agentic AI on November 12 — registrations here.

LexisNexis unveils so-called KYA intelligence

LexisNexis Risk Solutions has introduced what it calls Know Your Agent (KYA) intelligence, extending its digital identity and fraud prevention platform to include AI agents as a new class of digital actor.

LexisNexis says its analysis of global digital transactions found agentic traffic increased by more than 750 percent during the first half of 2026. Knowing and verifying agents requires steps along a chain of trust, which LexisNexis is trying to establish.

The company believes organizations need more than agent detection as it advocates for a process where businesses must also understand who an agent is acting for, whether it has authorization and whether its behavior matches that authority.

The KYA capability looks to incorporate AI-agent activity into existing fraud and risk management workflows so organizations can decide whether to approve, challenge or reject agent-initiated actions.

“Agentic transactions globally more than doubled again in the last quarter, driven primarily by personal agents,” says Grayson Clarke, chief commercial officer at LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

“Some businesses are enabling agents to transact on consumers’ behalf, while others are restricting their activities, and many are still determining the right approach.”

Clarke says a global financial institution used LexisNexis detection capabilities to identify agentic activity and prevent it from executing sensitive transactions.

Mike Woodberry, SVP of product and analytics at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, said that the company’s KYA vision will extend existing risk intelligence frameworks to the agentic economy and help businesses tailor responses based on the context of each interaction.

TrueFoundry and Okta combine for XAA protocol

On the identity and access management side, TrueFoundry and Okta have announced support for the Cross App Access (XAA) protocol, an emerging framework intended to give AI agents access to applications using the same identity controls applied to human users.

The integration will replace broad, long-lived API credentials with short-lived tokens connected to a user’s Okta identity and limited to a specific task. Security teams can revoke access at any time while maintaining an audit trail of agent activity.

“Security teams already trust Okta to decide who can reach what, and agents should answer to those same rules,” says Nikunj Bajaj, co-founder and CEO of TrueFoundry.

Agent requests routed through TrueFoundry’s gateway can be evaluated against existing Okta policies, giving organizations centralized access controls and an audit trail, according to Bajaj.

“Organizations shouldn’t have to choose between adopting AI tools and maintaining visibility over enterprise access,” says Aaron Parecki, senior director of identity standards at Okta. “By connecting apps with the Cross App Access protocol, security teams get more control and users get a better experience without all the OAuth consent prompts.”

Okta’s workforce SSO plans include Cross App Access through Agent SSO at no additional cost. The TrueFoundry integration is available through the Okta Integration Network.

Article Topics

AI agents | authentication | authorization | BioCatch | identity access management (IAM) | KYA | LexisNexis | Okta