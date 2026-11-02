AI agent security adoption helps push 1Password past $500M ARR

Canadian identity security firm 1Password was an early mover in adapting its business around the emergent agentic ecosystem. The company has now surpassed $500 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), with net new ARR growing approximately 60 percent through the first three quarters of fiscal 2026 and around 90 percent year over year in Q3.

1Password now serves more than 200,000 businesses, including 85 percent of the Forbes AI 50. Business customers now account for more than 75 percent of total ARR, a share that continues to grow. The company maintains “strong double-digit free cash flow margin.”

1Password attributes the acceleration partly to growing adoption of its developer and AI security tools as organizations seek to secure AI agents and the workflows they operate.

Usage of 1Password’s developer and AI security tools has increased sharply, with monthly active human users growing 200 percent year over year. Monthly active non-human identities using the tools grew 500 percent over the same period.

Developer and AI security tools are now used in 16 percent of 1Password’s business accounts. The company says customers adopting those tools are generating ARR growth approximately five times faster than other customers.

Developers are increasingly integrating 1Password into the workflows where AI agents are built and operated, according to the company. This is in keeping with the industry-wide shift toward agentic AI, as organizations and providers rethink what identity and authentication means in the context of autonomous agents acting on behalf of human users.

1Password extends credential controls to personal AI agents

In 1Password’s 2026 End of Vibe Adoption whitepaper, Nancy Wang argues that organizations deploying AI agents in critical systems need clear technical controls for runtime identity, accountability and auditing. The challenge, she says, is translating governance policies into enforceable controls over what agents can actually do.

1Password is investing in its Unified Access platform, which brings together 1Password for Agents, Credential Broker and Privileged Access. The platform is designed to secure identities and credentials, manage access and audit activity across employees, AI agents and machines.

While Unified Access targets enterprise identity and credential management, 1Password for Agents extends the company’s approach to personal AI assistants, allowing individuals to approve account access without supplying passwords directly to the agent.

“People need to remain in control of what agents can access and what they can do,” says David Faugno, CEO of 1Password. “The defining challenge is not simply to make agents more capable, but to give them a trusted way to act on our behalf.”

1Password for Agents enables personal AI assistants to use stored credentials for approved tasks without directly exposing those credentials to the agents. When an agent needs to sign in to a service, it identifies itself to 1Password and requests access to a stored credential. The user approves the request on their own device, after which 1Password fills the credential directly into the sign-in form without exposing it to the AI model. The company describes this as a zero-exposure architecture, intended to keep credentials out of the AI model and its memory.

The company is building integrations with personal AI agent providers including Meta’s Muse, Anthropic’s Claude Duet, OpenAI’s ChatGPT Work and dots, SpaceXSI Grok Bot and Town Townie. Some integrations are already available, while others are being developed, as 1Password seeks to extend its credential management business into the emerging personal AI agent ecosystem.

Article Topics

1Password | AI agents | digital identity | financial results