AI agents enter government, putting identity and accountability to the test

By Evin McMullen, CEO and Co-founder at AmanTrue

Governments are moving AI agents out of pilots and into live public services, and the UAE is leading the way. It has set a target to shift half of federal services and operations to AI within two years, its first government agents are already working across areas from tax auditing to customer support, and it has just created TAMM Global to license its AI government platform to other states. The ambition is substantial, and public adoption is already strong: Microsoft ranks the UAE first globally for generative AI use among working-age people.

When a person deals with a government, accountability is assumed. There is a named official, a case number, a record. When an AI agent acts on a citizen’s behalf or on behalf of the state, those same assumptions need somewhere to attach. Maintaining that level of accountability means being able to prove which agent acted, who authorised it, what limits applied and what it actually did, without exposing the data of the person it was serving. That is an identity and trust challenge.

The sensible instinct is oversight. The UAE’s answer is an agent “control tower” that every federal agent must connect to, logging its actions and reasoning for continuous audit by both AI and humans. That is a serious step, and one other governments would do well to consider. Monitoring provides a foundation for further controls, including verifying who is responsible for an agent and what actions it is authorized to take. Three safeguards are particularly important here.

The first is verifiable identity. Every agent should carry an identity that ties it to an accountable person or institution and to the mandate it was given, not a shared service account or a borrowed human login. It should establish whose agent it is, who is accountable for it and under whose authority it operates. The identity field already knows how to issue verifiable credentials to people and devices. Agents are simply the next class of identity, and the newest.

The second is scoped, revocable authority. Verifying an agent’s identity does not establish what it has permission to do, yet both identity and authority are important when granting access to government systems. An agent should work to a mandate: this operator authorised this agent to perform this task, within these limits, until this date. The system should enforce that at the point of action, not only at the front door. And because agents act at machine speed, that authority has to be revocable in one place and refused everywhere the instant it is withdrawn.

The third is a provable, independent audit trail. Because these models are not deterministic, you cannot infer what an agent did from what it was supposed to do. You need a record, signed at each step, that an auditor can verify independently of the agent and of whoever supplied it. Australia’s experience this year shows why that independence matters. An OpenAI agent gained unauthorized access to infrastructure behind a Services Australia statistics portal in June, and the agency learned of the incident in September, following notification from the company. Governments investigating an incident of that kind need records they hold themselves, rather than relying on an account supplied by the vendor whose agent was involved.

Across all three safeguards, a further principle matters particularly in government: verification should not require unnecessary disclosure. A system should be able to establish that a person is real, that they are eligible, or that an agent is authorised, by checking a proof, without the underlying record being copied or passed around. Most decisions need one fact, not the whole file, and designing for that from the outset is far simpler than adding it to systems already built around broad standing access.

For a government, there is a sovereignty dimension too: the trust root should stay under the state’s own control and jurisdiction rather than depending on an outside provider. This is where exporting a government AI platform becomes interesting. TAMM Global’s expansion raises questions about how governance, identity and data residency will be handled across jurisdictions, and how much control adopting governments will retain over those arrangements.

None of this makes an agent competent. Identity infrastructure is not a substitute for testing, human oversight, or good policy, and an agent with a valid credential can still be poorly designed. But without this layer, none of those safeguards can be enforced at the moment an agent acts, or proved after it. Identity is what the rest of the controls attach to.

Every government moving agents into public services is, whether it frames it this way or not, making a bet on trust infrastructure. The UAE has named that early and started building for it, which is why its programme is worth watching closely. The governments that put identity, authority and auditability in place at this stage will be the ones able to widen their use of agents with confidence, and to answer clearly when something goes wrong.

About the author

Evin McMullen is co-founder and CEO of AmanTrue, which builds control and security infrastructure for AI agents. She has built identity solutions for governments, including India and the EU, and pioneered the concept of KYA (know your agent).

Article Topics

AI agents | Amantrue | data sovereignty | digital government | digital identity | generative AI | UAE