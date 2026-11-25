South African digital identity company aiQ Cognitive Technologies has announced QiD Agentic, intended to establish the human identity behind autonomous AI activity.

The development addresses a challenge for organizations deploying AI agents: verifying not only which software makes a request, but also who is responsible for its actions and whether those actions are authorized.

QiD Agentic builds on earlier QiD technology, which the company describes as generating a persistent numerical identifier from an individual’s facial characteristics using neuromorphic processing.

The solution captures a selfie through a standard web browser and derives an identifier that can recognize returning individuals. According to the company, the process does not require stored biometric templates.

The company also claims the technology supports active and passive liveness checks to help detect attempts to impersonate legitimate users.

“We believe independent human assurance is an important complementary component of trustworthy Agentic AI infrastructure,” says André Immelman, chief executive officer of aiQ Cognitive Technologies.

Verifying the human behind an AI agent is only one part of establishing accountability. Organizations must also determine whether that person authorized the agent to perform a particular action.

NIST’s October 27 guidance proposes distinct agent identities, traceable delegation of authority, and time-limited permissions that can be revoked. It also recommends human review for higher-risk actions.

Other digital identity providers have recently introduced technologies to connect autonomous AI agents with verified users and their permissions. Hypr and Proof have introduced approaches involving human approval and verifiable authorization evidence, Incode uses biometric liveness and identity verification to establish who is behind an agent and check its actions against authorized instructions, and Indicio promotes verifiable credentials that bind agents to human identities and delegated authority.

Article Topics

AI agents | aiQ Cognitive Technologies | biometric binding | digital identity | face biometrics