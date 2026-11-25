Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has issued a Request for Information seeking comments, evidence, data, and other information to “assist his office in crafting rules to implement age-verification procedures for app store providers under the Alabama App Store Accountability Act,” according to a release.

The Act requires app store providers to request and verify account holders’ age categories, with parental consent required for minors to access apps. Providers can use commercially available methods combining parental age attestation with information collected during ordinary account creation or use, or a system complying with rules adopted by the attorney general. The approach is consistent with other app store-level age verification laws that shift responsibility for collecting age signals from individual apps to app store providers.

Language in the RFI clarifies that “a commercially available method is one that includes (1) ‘affirmative age attestation by an individual who is reasonably believed to be the parent or legal guardian of the minor’ and (2) ‘other information collected in the ordinary course of account creation or use.’”

Marshall believes “parents are best equipped to protect their children online,” and says “this law is meant to give them the tools to do that job. Parents deserve tools that work, and these rules will help ensure that.”

The Request for Information poses a series of questions on topics including how to evaluate existing age assurance methods, legal requirements in other jurisdictions, data retention, and circumvention. It is not afraid of big questions – asking, for instance, what makes an age verification method “reasonably designed to ensure accuracy?”

The consultation also asks whether combining different verification methods could improve reliability, how smaller app store providers could comply, and how to prevent minors from circumventing age checks without unnecessarily burdening adults.

The AG is encouraging Alabama parents and children, consumer advocacy groups, privacy advocacy groups, industry participants, and other members of the public to respond to the RFI.

“Reasonable and effective age-verification rules start with good information,” Marshall says. “I encourage anyone with experience or expertise on these questions to participate in the process.”

The law takes effect January 1, 2027, with implementing rules still to be finalized. Responses are due by January 8, 2027.

Article Topics

age verification | Alabama | Alabama App Store Accountability Act | app store age verification | legislation