South Korean face biometrics and image analysis provider Alchera says its sales in the third quarter of 2026 reached 70.8 billion won (approximately US$53 million), up more than 22 percent from the same quarter a year ago.

The company’s growth came in part from gains in high remote identity verification subscription sales by its KYC subsidiary Youthbee, according to a company announcement. Alchera is expanding into Know Your Business (KYB) and anti money-laundering (AML) to take advantage of rising demand related to regulations for new methods of financial transaction, such as with tokens and stablecoins.

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Alchera | biometrics | financial results | South Korea | stocks