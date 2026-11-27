Amadeus’ planned acquisition of Idemia Public Security is under review by Singapore’s competition authority, and the regulator is seeking public feedback on whether the proposed transaction would infringe the nation’s market rules.

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCS) is asking specifically if the proposed takeover would violate section 54 of the Competition Act 2004. Section 54 prohibits mergers that are expected to result “in a substantial lessening of competition.”

The two companies announced a 1.2 billion-euro (approximately US$1.4 billion) acquisition agreement in April which would create a global aviation, border control and hospitality giant.

Amadeus provides technology to airlines, airports, hotels and travel agencies in Singapore, according to the announcement.

Idemia PS provides biometric technologies for border control and travel, law enforcement and access control applications around the world. In Singapore, it operates through local subsidiary Idemia Singapore Pte Ltd, which provides biometric and automated border control solutions at Singapore’s air, land and sea border crossings.

Section 54 could therefore potentially be a barrier to the inclusion of Idemia Singapore in the transaction.

Large footprints have some overlap at borders

In their filing, the companies identified three areas where their offerings overlap in Singapore: biometric border control, passenger flow technology, and systems for Advance Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Records (PNR). The consultation announcement also notes that Idemia PS provides back-end biometric systems and access control solutions that could potentially be bundled with the front-end systems, where its portfolio overlaps with Amadeus.

Idemia PS also presented its biometric corridor for airports at the inaugural PTE Asia in Singapore in late September.

The consultation opened November 25 and closes at 5 p.m. Singapore time on December 8, 2026.

Article Topics

acquisitions | Amadeus | Idemia Public Security | Singapore