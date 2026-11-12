Amazon Photos biometric privacy lawsuit certified as class action

A federal judge has certified a class action against Amazon over allegations that its Photos service collected facial biometric data without the consent required under Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA).

The federal court lawsuit, Hogan v. Amazon.com, Inc., centers on Amazon’s compliance with BIPA’s informed consent requirements.

Amazon Photos obtains face biometric data with its image recognition feature, according to the complaint, but does not get written consent, or explain that biometric data is being collected or state its associated purpose and data retention policy.

Amazon responded by pointing to its Terms of Service, but the court found the Terms did not include key terms like “biometric identifier,” “biometric information” or “facial recognition.”

The certification ruling also states that users could activate the image recognition feature without viewing the required notices.

The judge declined to certify a separate class of non-users whose faces appeared in photographs uploaded by others.

The litigation has been ongoing for more than five years.

Attorneys with Wexler Boley & Elgersma LLP lead the certified class, which covers Illinois residents whose faces were processed in photographs uploaded to their own Amazon Photos accounts between October 18, 2016 and January 31, 2023. Amazon identified 339,847 Illinois-linked accounts with image recognition enabled during that period, although not all necessarily qualify for the class. BIPA provides statutory damages of $1,000 for negligent violations and $5,000 for intentional or reckless violations. Potential exposure could reach hundreds of millions of dollars or more, depending on the number of eligible claimants, liability findings and applicable damages.

Amazon is also dealing with BIPA lawsuits related to its Just Walk Out retail biometrics and another related to Alexa’s use of voice biometrics, but AWS has mostly defeated a BIPA lawsuit, along with partner Pindrop, first in state and then federal court, where a single charge remained as of August.

Article Topics

Amazon | Amazon Web Services (AWS) | Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) | biometrics | face biometrics | lawsuits