Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) ability to enforce its own restrictions on biometric surveillance is facing new scrutiny following revelations that the Israeli military uploaded millions of Palestinian photographs to the company’s cloud for facial recognition analysis.

The reporting raises questions about how Amazon monitors the military’s use of its technology, what it knew about the intended application, and whether its contract with Israel limits its ability to intervene when its safeguards are potentially violated.

A Guardian investigation published Monday found that an Israeli military department uploaded approximately 3.5 million photographs to Amazon’s cloud infrastructure in early 2024 to use its Rekognition facial recognition service.

The department, known as Rolling Stone, maintains extensive databases containing information about Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

The Guardian reported that Israeli soldiers also explored using AWS infrastructure to support facial recognition operations in Gaza, although it could not establish whether those efforts became operational or were connected to the uploaded photographs.

The investigation also found that the military department told Amazon in early 2024 that it intended to use Rekognition for a facial recognition project.

Separately, Israeli soldiers reportedly worked from AWS offices in Tel Aviv while exploring potential facial recognition applications in Gaza.

AWS characterized those visits as routine customer engagement and said it had no visibility into customer workloads. It declined to discuss its relationship with the Israeli military without the customer’s consent.

Biometric Update contacted Amazon for comment on the reported use of Rekognition, its ability to enforce responsible-use restrictions under Project Nimbus, and whether it has reviewed the Israeli military’s use of the service. No response had been received by publication.

The findings do not establish that Amazon violated its policies or that Rekognition was used for unlawful surveillance. They do, however, raise questions about the enforceability of safeguards that expressly prohibit certain uses of the company’s artificial intelligence technology, particularly when a military customer has disclosed the intended purpose of a facial recognition project.

AWS’s Responsible AI Policy, last updated in January 2025, prohibits using its AI and machine learning services to violate privacy rights, including unlawful tracking, monitoring, and identification.

The policy also prohibits using those services to harass or harm individuals or groups and requires customers making consequential decisions affecting fundamental rights, health, or safety to evaluate risks and implement appropriate human oversight, testing, and other safeguards.

The January 2025 update came after the reported transfer of photographs in early 2024. The current restrictions therefore provide a basis for examining AWS’s continuing obligations and enforcement authority, but do not establish that the earlier activity violated the policy in effect at the time.

AWS’s broader Acceptable Use Policy, last updated in July 2021, already prohibited illegal activity and violations of others’ rights. It also reserved AWS’s authority to investigate suspected violations and remove or disable offending resources.

Whether and how those provisions can be enforced against military customers under Project Nimbus is a separate contractual question.

Unlike AWS’s specialized restrictions on law enforcement use of Rekognition, the broader Responsible AI Policy is not limited to police agencies or criminal investigations.

AWS’s Rekognition service terms establish additional requirements for law enforcement agencies using facial recognition in criminal investigations, including independent human review of identification evidence before decisions affecting civil liberties or equivalent human rights.

Those terms also restrict sustained surveillance of specific individuals without an independent review process, subject to an emergency exception.

But the law enforcement provisions define agencies by their primary responsibilities for criminal investigation, apprehension, and prosecution. They do not expressly address military intelligence organizations conducting surveillance outside criminal investigations.

A separate Rekognition provision maintains Amazon’s moratorium on police departments’ use of face comparison in criminal investigations, except to identify or locate missing persons. That restriction likewise does not expressly encompass military intelligence operations.

The broader Responsible AI Policy may apply to such uses, but whether any military surveillance activity violates its prohibitions depends on the circumstances and applicable law.

Amazon’s policy also requires customers to provide information about their intended uses and compliance when requested.

AWS reserves the authority to investigate suspected violations, but its published policies do not establish whether it independently audits military biometric applications or how it verifies that surveillance activities comply with human rights safeguards.

Rekognition’s service terms identify customers as the owners and controllers of facial biometric vectors processed through the service, with AWS generally storing, deleting, and searching those vectors at customers’ direction.

Those arrangements limit how Amazon handles biometric data but do not resolve whether it can assess compliance through customer disclosures, contractual reviews, or records that do not reveal the contents of individual workloads.

The potential gap between published safeguards and enforcement authority becomes more consequential under Project Nimbus, the $1.2 billion cloud computing agreement awarded to Amazon and Google in 2021.

An earlier Guardian investigation, based on Israeli government documents, reported that Nimbus contains unusual restrictions preventing the providers from unilaterally terminating or limiting services to Israeli government and military customers, including when their use conflicts with standard terms of service.

According to that reporting, Israel negotiated the protections partly to prevent the companies from withdrawing services under pressure over alleged human rights violations.

The reported provisions raise questions about how AWS’s authority to enforce its responsible-use rules operates alongside its contractual obligations to Israel. They do not establish that Amazon lacks every legal or contractual means of suspending a particular biometric surveillance application, or that such a conflict has arisen over Rekognition.

The applicability of exceptions, other contractual provisions, and relevant laws remains unresolved.

The central question is whether AWS can act independently against a military customer whose use of Rekognition it determines violates its restrictions, or whether doing so would require procedures or approvals that could limit enforcement.

Microsoft confronted a comparable surveillance controversy in 2025 after allegations that an Israeli military intelligence unit used its Azure cloud infrastructure to store communications obtained through mass surveillance of Palestinian civilians.

Following an investigation, Microsoft announced in September that it had disabled specific Israeli Ministry of Defense cloud storage and AI subscriptions.

Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith said the company had uncovered evidence supporting elements of the allegations without accessing the military customer’s content.

Instead, the investigation relied on Microsoft’s own business records, including financial statements, internal documents, emails, and messaging communications. The company also identified information concerning the military customer’s Azure storage consumption and use of AI services.

The decision demonstrated that a cloud provider can investigate potentially prohibited surveillance activities while preserving customer data confidentiality, although Microsoft’s contractual arrangements differ from those reported under Nimbus.

Microsoft did not terminate all services to Israel, but its action established a precedent for targeted restrictions following evidence of misuse.

Amnesty International welcomed the decision, while urging Microsoft to investigate its other contracts, sales, and transfers of surveillance and AI technologies to determine whether they contributed to human rights violations against Palestinians.

Amnesty Secretary General Agnès Callamard said the decision should prompt other technology companies to examine their own involvement in providing services used by Israel.

In its September 2025 statement, Amnesty called on other cloud providers to suspend services contributing to or directly linked to what the organization described as Israel’s international crimes against Palestinians.

Microsoft’s decision illustrates how a cloud provider can investigate allegations of surveillance-related misuse without accessing customer content. Whether Amazon has comparable authority under Project Nimbus, and whether it has exercised that authority in relation to the Israeli military’s use of Rekognition, remains unanswered.

Article Topics

Amazon Rekognition | Amazon Web Services (AWS) | biometric identification | cloud services | facial recognition | Israel | military