America is building an online ID system by lawsuit

By Raj Ananthanpillai, CEO, Trua

Meta has made roughly $5.3 billion of its $18 billion settlement with state and territorial attorneys general contingent on TikTok and YouTube adopting comparable youth-safety measures, including age assurance, and making matching financial commitments. The tactic is debatable. The underlying point is not.

Age rules that work on one app and vanish on the next are not a child-safety policy. They are an invitation for every platform to become an identity bureau. That is how the United States gets a national online ID system without ever voting for one.

So why is the U.S. still trying to strengthen age verification through lawsuits, settlements, and state mandates?

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has acknowledged that no single platform can solve this problem alone. He backed Meta’s push for competitors to adopt similar protections and described the issue as requiring an “industry-wide solution.” TikTok, YouTube, and Snapchat are already facing state enforcement actions or litigation over youth safety.

That makes Meta’s settlement more than an agreement with one company. It is a template for national rules written by litigation. If Congress does not set a few narrow guardrails, attorneys general and platforms will keep writing the rest.

The country does not need Congress to build a national identity-verification system. It needs Congress to stop one from being built by accident, and to protect children without forcing adults to re-prove who they are every time they apply for a loan or a job, join an online dating platform, or complete any of the other transactions that now demand identity checks.

Depending on the service and jurisdiction, users can face a patchwork of government ID uploads, biometric scans, credit-card checks and third-party verification providers. Upload a license here, a selfie there, a card somewhere else, and there are suddenly four copies of the same person. The more often people surrender identity information, the more copies exist, and the greater the chance a breach exposes their personally identifiable information.

In most cases, an age check needs to establish only whether someone meets a particular threshold. A platform may not need a user’s name, exact birth date, home address, or driver’s license image to answer that question. If a service only needs to know that someone is over 18, policy should favor proving that fact while revealing as little else as possible. Present proof. Do not surrender the file.

Without common limits, every major platform may end up building or buying its own verification system. Meta, TikTok, YouTube, and Snap have the technical resources to do that. Public policy should be wary of pushing each company to decide what identity data to collect, where to store it, and how long to keep it. That is how private innovation turns into private data hoarding, and how regulators later draw the line for everyone.

The private sector already knows how to verify a fact without handing over a dossier. For example, a credit bureau can answer a narrow question without shipping a person’s full file. In the same way, a consumer-controlled, reusable trust credential, held by the individual and recognized across services, can establish that someone is over 18 without creating another identity warehouse. Technologies such as selective disclosure or reusable credentials could meet those requirements.

Congress should set the privacy rules and then get out of the way. An age check should require only the information needed to establish the relevant threshold. Someone proving they are over 18 should be able to reveal that fact without handing a platform their full identity, and that proof should work across services rather than forcing the user to start over each time.

Those guardrails would not require a federal identity database or a single government-issued credential. They would establish how much information a service may demand and whether verified proof can travel across platforms. That is very different from asking Washington to build one identity system for everyone.

Meta’s settlement may accelerate similar rules across the industry. The unresolved issue is what Americans have to reveal to comply. Litigation and state-by-state mandates should not answer that question by default. Protecting children should not require building an identity system for everyone else.

About the author

Raj Ananthanpillai is CEO and Founder of Trua, a digital identity company developing reusable trust credentials. He is an entrepreneur and author of The Trust Crisis: How Big Tech Stole Your Identity — and the New Model to Take it Back, published by Forbes Books.

Article Topics

age verification | biometrics | digital identity | identity verification | Trua