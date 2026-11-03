An AI agent’s biometric approval needs an expiration clock

By Gleb Tsipursky, PhD

An AI agent asks an employee to approve a sensitive operation. A face scan confirms that the right person is present. A green checkmark appears, and the agent proceeds. But what exactly did that person approve, and for how long?

That question deserves attention as enterprises expand the use of biometric verification for AI agents. Oracle’s October 28 plans would allow sensitive agent-driven operations to require biometric verification by an authorized employee. The emerging Human Approval and Presence Specification attempts to connect proof of a live human to approval of a particular action. Both developments address a real weakness in delegating consequential work to software.

An identity check answers whether a particular person authenticated. A meaningful approval must also establish what was shown to that person, which action they authorized, which data and accounts the agent could access, and when the authorization stopped being valid. These are different records. Organizations that merge them into a single approval indicator may have a difficult time reconstructing an incident.

Imagine a hypothetical procurement employee asked to approve an agent’s purchase of replacement machinery. The agent displays a supplier, a quantity, and a maximum price. The employee verifies her identity and approves. Two minutes later, the agent discovers a revised spreadsheet that increases the order quantity and changes the shipping destination. The employee’s face has not changed. The proposed transaction has.

The correct design is to bind approval to the transaction as displayed and verify that the action ultimately executed matches what was authorized. If the supplier, destination, total value, or payment instructions change materially, the earlier approval should be invalidated and a fresh decision required. The system should stop and request a fresh decision. A biometric match should never be treated as standing permission for whatever an agent subsequently decides to do.

Make the time limit explicit, too. An approval for one payment should not remain available for a later payment merely because it occurred during the same login session. A permission that authorizes a narrowly defined action for five minutes is easier to audit than one that silently follows a user throughout the afternoon. Some low-risk tasks may not need a new human decision at all. The control should be proportionate to the consequences of an incorrect action.

This approach also changes the design of the approval screen. Instead of asking an employee to accept an abstract statement such as “Continue with agent action,” show the target system, recipient, exact requested change, affected records, money or data at stake, and consequences of proceeding. Give the employee a visible way to refuse, ask a question, or route the decision to someone with different authority. A person cannot exercise judgment about information the system conceals.

The approval record should identify the software agent, its delegated scope, the person who acted, the version of the proposed transaction that was displayed, and the result of the decision. Store enough context to investigate a mistake without automatically retaining raw biometric images. Security teams and business managers should agree on retention periods, access limits, and revocation procedures before deployment.

The NIST digital identity guidelines distinguish identity proofing, authentication, and related assurance requirements. That distinction helps here, although the guidelines do not themselves create an AI-agent approval protocol. Technical teams still need transaction-specific authorization records and controls around delegated software permissions.

Finally, test the human workflow. In a simulation, let an agent present a convincing purchase request and then quietly alter a material term. Measure whether employees notice, whether the system invalidates the original approval, whether the executed transaction matches the approved version, and whether administrators can reconstruct the sequence. Do not mistake a successful face match for a successful control.

The decisive question for biometric AI approvals is simple: can an organization prove the right human approved the precise action that actually occurred, within a defined window? If it cannot, the extra verification step may create more confidence than accountability.

About the author

Gleb Tsipursky, PhD, is a behavioral scientist, CEO of Disaster Avoidance Experts, and author of The Psychology of AI Adoption at Work: From Resistance to Results.

Article Topics

AI agents | biometric binding | biometric verification | biometrics