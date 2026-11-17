Apple has added facial authentication to the front-facing camera of its foldable smartphone, Duo, but the capability is not the company’s famed Face ID.

Instead, the iOS 27.3 developer beta introduces software-based 2D face biometrics for phone unlocking, CNET reports. Face ID relies on Apple’s TrueDepth near-infrared dot projector and sensor array, which the Duo doesn’t have enough space for.

Apple warns during setup that the feature is intended for convenience and is less secure than Touch ID or Face ID.

The 2D face biometrics capability does not work on the under-display camera that points at the user when the Duo is unfolded, and which Engadget describes as having “very low resolution.”

The Duo comes with Apple’s Touch ID for device unlocking, but the technology is reportedly slower than Face ID users have become accustomed to. The new facial unlock is disabled after 45 minutes of inactivity, requiring users to authenticate again with Touch ID or a passcode.

The software processes all face biometrics within the “Secure Exclave.” The Secure Exclave is described by Apple as a “protected and compartmentalized runtimes used to process camera and microphone data separately from the rest of the system.”

The biometric reference templates used in Face ID are stored in the iPhone’s secure enclave, but Apple has not disclosed where the template for the Duo’s new face biometrics feature is stored.

Face unlock excluded from payments and passkey authentication

Implications beyond the relative convenience of unlocking the phone in different ways arise from the use of native device biometrics for authentication. Apple Pay and the company’s Password app, which stores FIDO Passkeys, still require authentication with Touch ID on the Duo.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, the world’s top-selling line of foldable smartphones thus far, integrates Goodix fingerprint sensors. The Fold 8 features faster unlocking with fingerprint biometrics, according to CNET.

Fold phones also feature facial authentication on both the external front-facing and under-display interior (unfolded) cameras.

Just like the Apple Duo’s under-display camera, however, the native face biometrics feature on Samsung phones is not considered robust enough to support payment authorization within Samsung Wallet. Passkeys can be authenticated on Android devices with any method that meets Android’s Class 3 biometric security specification, but all Galaxy phones’ face biometrics only meet Class 2.

Recent Google Pixel phones are among the Android devices offering Class 3 facial authentication, allowing face biometrics to support higher-security functions.

Version 27.3 of iOS and the facial unlock capability are expected to graduate to public beta testing soon.

Article Topics

Apple | biometrics | face biometrics | facial authentication | iPhone | smartphones