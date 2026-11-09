FB pixel

Aratek eyes Uganda government biometrics projects amid digital ID expansion

Talks with Internal Affairs Ministry follow vendor's expression of interest as Uganda modernizes national identity infrastructure
| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  ID for All
Aratek eyes Uganda government biometrics projects amid digital ID expansion
 

Uganda’s Ministry of Internal Affairs is exploring a potential biometric technology partnership with Aratek as the country expands its digital government infrastructure.

The talks followed an expression of interest from the Taiwan-based company. Uganda’s State Minister for Internal Affairs, Juma Witonze Kisekka, said in an X post that he chaired a meeting with Aratek representatives to discuss the use of biometric technology and digital systems across the ministry’s departments and agencies.

Neither party announced a specific project or agreement. Nile Post reported that the meeting focused on potential areas of cooperation. Aratek declined to comment when contacted by Biometric Update.

The discussions come as Uganda expands its digital identity infrastructure, including a recently upgraded MOSIP-based national ID system.

In February the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) announced that 28 million ID records had been migrated to the new system built by UAE-based technology firm Tahaluf.

For more than a year, the ID authority has been expanding enrollment for first-time applicants while renewing existing national ID cards, which the government plans to phase out gradually.

Separately, Uganda has also been moving to make its national digital ID number the tax identifier for individuals, with fingerprint scanners deployed to link taxpayer records with national IDs in a push to enhance transparency and streamline tax collection.

Aratek has supplied biometric technology for projects elsewhere in Africa, including Ghana, Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire and Somalia. Its work has included voter and SIM registration, social protection, refugee enrollment and national ID programs.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

World Bank urges governments to build digital wallet ecosystems, not apps

Governments need to rethink how they approach national digital wallets, according to a new World Bank policy note outlining five…

 

Smart-ID gains EU recognition for high-assurance remote biometric onboarding

SK ID Solutions says its Smart-ID scheme has achieved EU recognition at Level of Assurance (LoA) High, including its fully…

 

AEPD clarification of GDPR’s ‘necessity’ clause widens door for biometrics

Spain’s data protection regulator has explicitly recognized that biometrics present different degrees and types of risks, depending on the details…

 

Canada plans national travel biometrics strategy, expanded biometric screening

Canada’s 2026 federal budget proposes C$90 million over four years to expand biometric screening for immigration, including remote facial verification…

 

EU takes EES contractors to court as new consortium takes over border system

The European Union has taken the original contractors behind its biometric Entry/Exit System (EES) to court over development delays, while…

 

Peru clears $80M IDB loan for national identity modernization

Peru has authorized an $80 million loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to support the second phase of its…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Biometric Update Podcast

Featured Company

Learn More

Top Stories This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events