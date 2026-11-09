Aratek eyes Uganda government biometrics projects amid digital ID expansion

Uganda’s Ministry of Internal Affairs is exploring a potential biometric technology partnership with Aratek as the country expands its digital government infrastructure.

The talks followed an expression of interest from the Taiwan-based company. Uganda’s State Minister for Internal Affairs, Juma Witonze Kisekka, said in an X post that he chaired a meeting with Aratek representatives to discuss the use of biometric technology and digital systems across the ministry’s departments and agencies.

Neither party announced a specific project or agreement. Nile Post reported that the meeting focused on potential areas of cooperation. Aratek declined to comment when contacted by Biometric Update.

The discussions come as Uganda expands its digital identity infrastructure, including a recently upgraded MOSIP-based national ID system.

In February the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) announced that 28 million ID records had been migrated to the new system built by UAE-based technology firm Tahaluf.

For more than a year, the ID authority has been expanding enrollment for first-time applicants while renewing existing national ID cards, which the government plans to phase out gradually.

Separately, Uganda has also been moving to make its national digital ID number the tax identifier for individuals, with fingerprint scanners deployed to link taxpayer records with national IDs in a push to enhance transparency and streamline tax collection.

Aratek has supplied biometric technology for projects elsewhere in Africa, including Ghana, Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire and Somalia. Its work has included voter and SIM registration, social protection, refugee enrollment and national ID programs.

Article Topics

Aratek | biometrics | digital ID infrastructure | Uganda