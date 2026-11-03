Armenia rolls out identity infrastructure for biometric passports, ID cards

Armenia has begun issuing a new generation of biometric passports and electronic identity cards through HayPass, the private operator established by a consortium of IN Groupe and A.C.I. Technology.

The landmark project marks the start of a long-term public-private partnership (PPP) to “build the foundations for secure, modern and citizen-centric identity services in Armenia,” says IN Groupe Acting Chairman and CEO Yann Haguet.

HayPass, which manages system implementation, infrastructure and offices for the project, was originally established by Idemia Smart Identity and A.C.I. Technology. IN Groupe subsequently acquired Idemia Smart Identity, bringing its interest in the Armenian partnership under IN Groupe.

With production of the biometric credentials beginning in the capital of Yerevan, Haguet calls the PPP for biometric identity credentials “one of the most critical and significant public infrastructure projects in Armenia.” The CEO says IN Groupe and A.C.I. Technology were chosen for the job based on “proven capabilities to deliver such large-scale critical infrastructure projects in a short amount of time.”

The credential system covers the full identity journey for Armenian citizens at home and abroad, as well as foreigners living in Armenia, from pre-enrollment through enrollment to document delivery. Biometric passports and ID cards will be personalized locally in Yerevan. Fourteen service centers are operating initially, including two in the capital, with the network planned to expand to 23 locations.

Government retains identity verification authority

Applicants can complete pre-registration and payment online before attending a HayPass office for fingerprint capture and photography. The state retains responsibility for identity verification and decisions on document issuance, while the private operator provides enrollment, production and delivery services.

The release quotes Armenia’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Arpine Sargsyan, who holds up the biometric credential partnership as a model for other jurisdictions to follow. “From the outset, our ambition has been to deliver a state-of-the-art solution,” Sargsyan says. “I am pleased that our private partner has shared this commitment and successfully delivered on our joint vision. Together, we are providing Armenian citizens with a secure, modern identity solution that meets the highest international standards.”

“This project sets a new benchmark for public service delivery in Armenia and serves as a strong example of what can be achieved through successful public private partnerships,” Sargsyan adds.

The partnership includes the opening of a new identity enrollment and document issuance center inaugurated over the weekend.

The HayPass partnership will also see increased investment in infrastructure, local capabilities and knowledge transfer, Haguet says, “to ensure that Armenian citizens benefit from a trusted and user-friendly identity experience for years to come.”

Article Topics

Armenia | biometric passport | digital ID | e-ID | HayPass | identity document | identity infrastructure | IN Groupe | public-private partnerships