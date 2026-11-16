The 11 member states of ASEAN signed a legally binding Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) on Saturday. The framework advances common rules for digital trade, cross-border data flows and digital payments across the economic bloc.

The agreement was signed in Manila following several years of negotiations. Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong described the agreement as a balancing act between ambition and the differing levels of digital readiness across ASEAN economies.

“To be able to negotiate an agreement that is on one hand sufficiently ambitious and at the same time acceptable to all member countries, is not easy,” Gan said, as reported by Channel News Asia.

DEFA is ASEAN’s first standalone digital economy agreement and is designed to create a framework for deeper regional digital integration. The pact covers areas including cross-border data transfers, digital trade, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and the protection of source code.

A key objective is to improve interoperability between digital ecosystems across the region. The agreement seeks to support more seamless interactions across sectors such as e-commerce, payments, technology, logistics and supply chains, enabling businesses to operate more easily across multiple ASEAN markets.

Digital identity and authentication form an important part of that vision, with business identity emerging as a potential priority for early implementation. Speaking after the signing, Gan highlighted the role of digital identification systems in enabling trusted digital trade.

“If you want to embark on digital trade, you need to know who you are trading with,” he said, noting that business digital identity would be a critical component of future regional integration. Gan added that the agreement should be implemented “sometime early next year.”

Gan also raised the possibility of an ASEAN-wide digital identification system to support trusted transactions across national borders. While he did not mention it at the signing event, Vietnam is already working to connect its VNeID digital identity platform with Singapore’s Singpass and Laos’ LAeID to advance cross-border interoperability.

Other ASEAN countries are also developing the infrastructure needed for cross-border credentials. International adviser Christopher Goh has told Biometric Update Thailand is a regional frontrunner in working toward common trust rails for cross-border credentials. The President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., has backed Singapore to lead the next chapter of ASEAN digital interoperability, with the city–state assuming the chairmanship of the bloc in 2027.

Flexibility, MSMEs and cross–border data flow

The agreement also includes provisions aimed at facilitating the use of electronic documentation in place of paper-based processes. ASEAN policymakers believe this could reduce costs, improve efficiency and speed up trade by enabling more transactions to be conducted digitally.

Payments interoperability is another major component. ASEAN has already taken steps toward linking domestic real-time payment systems, and DEFA provides a broader framework for extending digital payment capabilities across both retail and business-to-business transactions.

Cross-border data flows were among the most closely negotiated aspects of the agreement. While DEFA establishes baseline principles to allow data to move more freely across the region, it also recognizes that member states have differing requirements related to privacy, commercial confidentiality and national security.

The framework therefore includes exceptions that allow governments to maintain certain restrictions where necessary. According to Gan, the agreement was designed to remain flexible, enabling countries that are ready to move faster while allowing others to participate when their regulatory and technical environments mature.

Business groups are expected to be among the primary beneficiaries of the framework. “Businesses of all sizes, especially MSMEs, will be better placed to expand and scale their operations across the ASEAN region,” according to a statement from Singapore’s ministry of trade about the DEFA signing.

Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises are the backbone of many ASEAN economies. With DEFA, it is hoped that such commerce can expand into neighboring markets. However, ASEAN officials have emphasized that implementation will be just as important as the agreement itself, with outreach planned to help companies understand how to make use of its provisions.

The agreement is expected to enter into force 180 days after signing, subject to ratification processes among member states. Once implemented, DEFA is expected to serve as the foundation for ASEAN’s digital economy strategy, creating common rules for digital commerce while laying the groundwork for greater interoperability in areas such as digital identity, authentication, payments and trusted data exchange.

Article Topics

ASEAN | cross border identity verification | digital ID | digital public infrastructure | interoperability