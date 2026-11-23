West Virginia-based Athena Sciences Corp., which expanded from aerospace and defense into biometrics, has been awarded a contract to provide a cloud-based biometric identification system to the South Bend Police Department in Indiana.

According to a release, Athena will provide South Bend police with fingerprint, palm print and latent crime scene print matching through its Aegis cloud-based ABIS. The firm’s Multi-Matcher configuration incorporates latent-print matching engines from ROC and Neurotechnology within Aegis’ vendor-agnostic architecture.

“Agencies should have the flexibility to choose matching technology based on their operational needs, performance requirements, and budget,” says Dan McCaugherty, CEO of Athena Sciences Corp. “Aegis brings that choice into a common future-proof platform, with the ability to select today’s top-rated algorithms and consider new options as technology advances.”

Speaking to the State Journal, McCaugherty calls the win for Athena “pretty exciting,” noting that “we’re just a small company and we competed against the largest biometric companies in the world.” He hopes the deal will allow the company to expand its footprint in the law enforcement technology market, while also maintaining aerospace business for diversity.

He founded Athena in 2009, initially focusing on mission-critical space systems and flight control, before pivoting into biometric systems in 2014, helping large businesses build federal biometric identification systems at the Department of Defense and Homeland Security.

“We’d like to see more customers think objectively about different solutions that are out there,” he says. “Hopefully, in the next year or two, we’ll pick up some more contracts and get more traction as having a very different, forward-looking and innovative solution to this type of problem.”

NIST latent fingerprint results influence ABIS selection

Athena’s Multi-Matcher configuration is designed for flexibility, allowing agencies to add biometric matching engines as their requirements change.

Athena has a patent pending on the tech, which is intended to reduce missed matches by helping examiners explore complementary search results rather than relying on a single matching engine. The company notes ROC and Neurotechnology’s high-level results in the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Evaluation of Latent Friction Ridge Technology.

According to Athena, the City of South Bend cited the matching engines’ NIST evaluation results as a factor in selecting Aegis.

Article Topics

ABIS - Automated Biometric Identification System | Athena Sciences Corp. | biometric matching | fingerprint biometrics | law enforcement | West Virginia