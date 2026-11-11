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Auror reports 24% drop in violent share of UK retail crime reports

Company cites fewer violent incidents among reported crimes as police data shows improved outcomes
| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometrics News  |  Commercial Applications  |  Facial Recognition
Auror reports 24% drop in violent share of UK retail crime reports
 

The share of retail crime incidents involving violence or aggression reported through Auror‘s platform in the UK fell by 24 percent, from 8.9 percent in 2025 to 6.8 percent in 2026.

The company’s data also shows reductions of 21 percent in London, 20 percent in Manchester, and 22 percent in Scotland.

Auror’s crime intelligence platform allows retailers to record incidents, review CCTV footage, and connect reports across stores to identify repeat offenders.

According to the company, the most prolific 10 percent of offenders account for up to 70 percent of reported retail crime, with repeat offenders up to four times more likely to be violent.

In cases cited by Auror, seven retailers in Glasgow linked more than 70 incidents involving one violent offender across 19 stores. In Greater Manchester, three retailers connected an offender to 90 incidents and £10,600 in stolen goods.

A UK College of Policing case study reports that retail crimes submitted through Auror in Devon and Cornwall had an 8.9 percent higher charge rate than those reported through the force’s conventional online reporting system.

Greggs is among the retailers using Auror to improve crime reporting and identify repeat offenders. CEO Roisin Currie says the company combines the technology with other security measures and police cooperation to protect staff and customers.

CeX, Boots and Holland & Barrett also use the platform. Supermarket chain Asda previously announced plans to deploy Auror Core across its stores following a trial in 30 London locations.

“Auror has helped us to determine where our most impacted stores are within our network, and where threats and violence are taking place,” says Derrick Gough, head of Loss Prevention at CeX.

Auror also offers Subject Recognition, a facial recognition system that compares faces captured by store cameras against retailer-controlled watchlists of high-risk offenders.

The technology’s expansion comes amid increased scrutiny of retail facial recognition in the UK over privacy concerns, mistaken identifications, and oversight.

Auror says its direct-to-police reporting system helped quadruple positive outcome rates for retail crime cases in London, including arrests, charges and convictions. However, the UK Home Office confirmed in October that it had not formally assessed the platform’s effectiveness.

The Information Commissioner’s Office also reprimanded the Metropolitan Police in October over officers’ unauthorized use of Auror without adequate data protection safeguards. Police suspended use of the platform in September 2024 and introduced additional safeguards before resuming it in January 2026.

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