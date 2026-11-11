Australia gets conflicting feedback on Digital Duty of Care

Australia is fielding calls to make it easier to file complaints about tech platforms under the Digital Duty of Care (DDoC) bill, as the country moves to shift accountability for digital harms onto platforms. Big Tech does not like the idea, nor indeed the incoming law – and its objections to the legislation have drawn pushback from the eSafety Commissioner, who says warnings from tech giants that the proposal will lead to broad censorship are hokum.

Current reporting mechanisms abysmal, frustrating

Australia’s Digital Duty of Care bill won’t do much good if people can’t effectively lodge complaints, say lawmakers calling for an industry-funded external complaints scheme for online platforms. According to a report from InnovationAus, the complaints scheme “could graduate to a right to sue tech giants.”

The piece quotes Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young, who says experts have testified that existing reporting and resolution mechanisms are ineffective. “You either can’t find what you are allowed to complain about, who to complain to; and if you finally find a web form or an email address, you never get a response,” Hanson-Young says.

TikTok says that’s not true and that reporting issues is “very easy” on its platform. A response from Meta’s spokesperson, Mia Garlick, is a mix of vague support for an external ombudsman scheme and a distracted dismissal of the need for one: “In principle, we’re supportive of the model. But we need to, sort of pare it down into the right category given there are existing complaints schemes and we don’t want to confuse people.”

Watchdog role could go to ombudsman already fielding complaints

The proposed ombudsman scheme would be led by current Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman Cynthia Gebert, who says the TIO already receives thousands of complaints about online platforms, regardless of whether it has jurisdiction.

“They’re trying to find someone who can give them a hand when they get stuck trying to navigate the complexity of dealing directly with the platforms who invariably give them pro forma answers or AI-generated answers,” Gebert says.

The model has support from Australia’s former Independent Telecommunications Adjudicator and current University of Sydney Professor Rob Nichols, who believes “it should not be left to the platforms to be the arbiters of lawful speech.

“Having a mechanism that goes through an ombudsman is actually protective of lawful speech,” Nichols says.

Inman Grant dares Big Tech to get detailed about harm

The issue of free speech has dogged the global age assurance project, with Silicon Valley happily transposing U.S. constitutional philosophy into a blunt rhetorical instrument it can use to batter legislation across jurisdictions. In Australia, the argument is that regulators have too much power in defining harmful content, with Google recently suggesting that age checks could result in platforms over-censoring. (For instance, a teen might see porn using Gmail, so Google might introduce age assurance to make that service 18-plus.)

A Reuters report quotes Rachel Lord, YouTube’s head of policy in Australia and New Zealand, in comments to the Senate inquiry: “We are talking about ​potentially intrusive monitoring ​within private communications ⁠or file storage.”

Julie Inman Grant, the eSafety Commissioner who has proven to be Big Tech’s most unflappable regulatory opponent, is having none of it.

“I haven’t seen ​any indication, particularly over the past two years, that companies are over-censoring,” Inman Grant says. “Companies today are trying to show the maximum amount of material, no matter how harmful or ​hurtful it is to the Australian community.”

She challenges platforms that contest the definitions of harmful content to get specific, which she says “will help us from an enforcement perspective.”

The DDoC legislation includes fines for noncompliance of ⁠up to $109 million Australian dollars (US$75.1 million).

Private lawsuits could frighten tech platforms into compliance

Meanwhile, some argue that neither government fines nor a complaints system go far enough in holding Big Tech to account. Speaking to the Senate inquiry, the ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making and Society’s chief investigator, Professor Christine Parker, called for the regulatory scheme to include a private right of action – the right for citizens to sue noncompliant companies – as an especially potent deterrent.

Parker argues that there is a similar private right of action in the competition and consumer law. “So we have other places where that happens, and that right of action is limited to where there has been actual loss or damage. So we’re not talking about lots of people taking speculative litigation.

“We’re talking about people who actually have loss or damage, being able to get a remedy, which is the whole point.”

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age verification | Australia age verification | Google | Meta | social media | TikTok