Australia opens myID to business, brings private providers into govt system

Australia’s government Digital ID system opens to the private sector in three weeks. From December 1, businesses can apply to verify their customers through the Australian Government Digital ID System (AGDIS), while accredited private identity providers can apply to join the system and charge commercially for their services, including to government agencies that choose to use them. Businesses relying on the government’s myID service will begin contributing to its costs no later than January 1, 2027.

The opening completes the phased rollout established under the Digital ID Act 2024 and introduces a new commercial dynamic. The government-backed myID gives businesses access to an established national identity ecosystem, but that reach will come at a price, while state-issued mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) and other verifiable credentials offer an alternative that critics say will be cheaper to accept. Private identity providers, meanwhile, gain access to government customers, although restrictions will limit which services they can support.

The first phase of the rollout put the legislative and regulatory framework in place, and the second opened participation to state and territory identity providers. The final two phases, both beginning December 1, allow private businesses to apply as relying parties and accredited private identity, attribute and exchange providers to seek participation.

“This next stage of Digital ID reform will open the government system to private sector participation while keeping security, privacy and consumer protection at the center,” Minister for Finance Katy Gallagher said when announcing the changes on June 26. Digital ID will remain voluntary for individuals accessing government services, with alternative identity verification methods available.

How charging will work

Under the new policy settings, businesses using myID for customer verification will pay a transaction fee. Individuals will continue to create and use myID free of charge, while government agencies will retain free access to government-provided Digital ID services.

The government expects to introduce a per-transaction fee, with businesses invoiced in arrears. The amount remains subject to a mandatory 28-day public consultation, and pricing and other policy settings will be reviewed after the first year.

The Australian Taxation Office’s Relationship Authorisation Manager and Services Australia’s Digital ID Exchange will remain free for businesses at this stage, although the government may introduce charges as the private market develops.

The charging model is intended to maintain competitive neutrality, preventing government-backed identity verification from gaining an unfair pricing advantage over private providers. It also creates a mechanism for recovering part of the government’s investment in Digital ID infrastructure.

“These policy settings give businesses greater certainty about how Digital ID will operate as the system expands,” Gallagher said.

Why businesses may pay for myID

The strongest commercial argument for myID is its national reach. About 15 million Digital IDs had been registered by December 2025, according to iTnews, and use is accelerating. AGDIS processed over 113 million authenticated transactions between May 1, 2025, and April 30, 2026, compared with 36.5 million during the preceding 12 months, an increase of approximately 210 percent.

The system supports access to 264 government services, including 155 Commonwealth services and 109 state and territory services.

Australia’s broader digital government ecosystem has also expanded. By August 2026, the myGov app had surpassed 10 million users, approximately six million of whom use biometric authentication, such as facial recognition or fingerprints, to sign in. myGov and myID are separate applications, with the former providing access to government services and the latter establishing a reusable digital identity.

For banks, telecommunications providers and other businesses operating nationally, myID offers access to millions of customers who have already established their digital identities. Businesses can reduce repeated document collection and verification while avoiding the challenge of persuading customers to adopt another identity solution.

That advantage must be weighed against cost. Christopher Goh, former National Harmonisation Lead for Digital Identity at Austroads, has questioned the competitiveness of charging businesses for myID when verifiable credentials issued by Australian states and territories, including mDLs, can offer cheaper verification.

State-issued credentials support selective disclosure of identity attributes and use interoperable technical standards. However, availability, adoption and acceptance differ across jurisdictions, requiring businesses seeking national coverage to accommodate multiple credential ecosystems.

The commercial comparison therefore extends beyond the cost of an individual verification to the total expense of onboarding and serving customers. A government-backed rental application pilot involving ConnectID and IDVerse demonstrated the potential benefits. Combining Digital ID with the Consumer Data Right allowed renters to share verified information without repeatedly submitting sensitive documents. According to Gallagher’s office, the approach could save businesses about A$150 (US$109) per rental listing and up to 70 hours per month while reducing the personal information collected.

Risk and liability arrangements are another consideration. The Digital ID Act 2024 already protects providers in the government system through a statutory contract and a liability shield, but how liability is shared between identity providers and the relying parties that use them remains unsettled. The government has committed to consult industry on those arrangements and to consider additional measures, including liability caps, noting that the allocation of risk will shape participants’ investment and insurance decisions.

What private identity providers can gain

From December 1, accredited private identity, attribute and exchange providers can apply to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, which serves as the Digital ID Regulator, for approval to participate in AGDIS. Accreditation alone does not authorize participation; providers must obtain separate approval before offering services through the government system.

Approved private providers will be able to charge government agencies that choose their services, creating opportunities to compete through specialized identity verification capabilities.

The government has identified verification of foreign-issued identity documents as one situation where private providers may offer capabilities better suited to an agency’s requirements than myID. Other areas of differentiation include biometric verification, document authentication, fraud detection and specialized identity assurance.

Access to government services will be restricted, however. Government agencies will not be required to offer users a choice of identity provider, and services where identity fraud could significantly affect an individual’s financial circumstances will accept only government Digital ID providers. The government has indicated that a list of affected services will be published.

The government has previously estimated that five to ten private identity providers could initially participate, with additional providers joining as the system develops.

The expansion creates competition in both directions: private providers gain access to government customers, while the government-backed myID service becomes available to commercial relying parties.

Government commits $654.3 to expansion

Australia’s 2026–27 federal budget allocates approximately A$654.3 million (US$474.7M) over four years to expand and strengthen the national Digital ID system, with about A$166.7 million (US$120.9M) annually in ongoing funding.

The largest allocation, about A$357.4 million (US$259.3M), goes to the Australian Taxation Office to operate and secure myID. Services Australia receives about A$135.2 million (US$98.1M) for the Digital ID Exchange, while the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner receives about A$22.2 million (US$16.1M) to support privacy oversight.

The Australian Taxation Office has also awarded Accenture a new A$36.2 million (US$25.1 million) digital identity services contract, bringing the company’s cumulative ATO digital identity contracts to more than A$224 million.

The ATO has also sought industry input on biometric liveness detection technologies to strengthen protection against increasingly sophisticated presentation and spoofing attacks.

The investment supports the government’s tell-us-once approach, which aims to reduce repeated collection and storage of sensitive identity information across services.

Verifiable credentials offer another path

Australia is also developing a Commonwealth Verifiable Credential Trust Framework following a successful pilot involving the issuance and use of digital credentials. During 2026–27, the government plans to work with industry, Commonwealth agencies, states and territories to establish requirements for interoperability, consistent issuance and consumer protection.

The framework will influence how wallet-held credentials coexist with transaction-based identity verification services as Australia’s digital identity market expands.

The December 1 opening will test how private providers compete for government business, while the forthcoming transaction price will determine how businesses weigh myID’s national reach and operational benefits against cheaper digital credentials.

Article Topics

Australia | Australian Government Digital Identity System (AGDIS) | digital ID infrastructure | digital identity | myID Australia | Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)