Australia has passed the amendment to its Online Safety Act that establishes a Digital Duty of Care (DDoC), requiring online services to take reasonable steps to prevent foreseeable harms from content, conduct and platform features.

The Online Safety Amendment (Digital Duty of Care) Bill 2026 includes penalties of up to 5 percent of global turnover or A$109 million (approximately US$72 million) for compliance breaches, whichever is higher, along with a right of private action.

Australians will also be able to opt out of personalized recommendations in their default social media feeds under a “My Feed, My Way” rule. External complaints will be variously handled by the eSafety Commissioner, the courts and potentially an ombudsman appointed by the government in the future under the amendment. Companies will have 24 hours instead of 48 to respond to complaints made directly to them.

Minister for Communications Anika Wells calls it the country’s “most seismic and significant online safety reform” yet, according to iclg.

The amendment was approved by Australia’s Senate in a 36-23 vote on Wednesday, with the backing of Labor, supported by the Greens (who proposed the 5 percent maximum for fines) and several other senators. The opposition Coalition voted against it. The Bill passed the House of Representatives by a 96-38 vote in October, and a 97-43 vote Wednesday once the Senate had referred its approved version to the lower house.

Tech lobby group DIGI, which counts several of the affected Big Tech and social media platforms as members, says the process behind the amendment was rushed and that the law remains too vague, InnovationAus reports. The group says it will not make Australians safer online and warns that “The regulator’s sweeping powers to use fake accounts and access information about people’s use of online services raise serious privacy issues.”

Opposition Leader Angus Taylor called the amendments “an attack on free speech” and “a blank check for political censorship,” as quoted by the Associated Press.

Prior to the Bill’s approval, U.S. Ambassador to Australia David Brat said it would disproportionately affect American companies.

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Australia | Australia age verification | Digital Duty of Care | legislation | social media