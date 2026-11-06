Australia’s High Court weighs free speech challenge to social media age law

Australia’s social media minimum age law is facing a constitutional challenge in the High Court this week, with Reddit and the Digital Freedom Project arguing that restrictions on under-16s interfere with political communication.

A report from AP says government lawyers have told the court’s seven judges that the law is necessary to protect kids’ developing brains from seven main risks: addictive use, adverse sleep effects, depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, exacerbation of disordered eating, and intensification of ADHD symptoms.

Reddit and the Digital Freedom Project contend that the law chokes children’s right to freedom of political communication implied in Australia’s constitution.

Child protection meets constitutional freedoms

According to Reuters, Reddit’s lawyers have told the court that the current law is “ill thought out” and imposes “a profound ‌restriction on political debate” and “a very substantial restriction on what young people can now do.” Moreover, the platform doesn’t believe it counts as harmful social media.

Communications ⁠Minister Anika Wells, who is a defendant in the case, sees it differently, framing the law as a fight to defend “an Australian child’s right to be free from harm” against “sustained ideological attack.”

The case raises a broader question about how far governments can restrict access to social media in the name of child protection. Reddit argues that Australia’s approach places an unreasonable burden on political communication, while the government maintains that the restrictions are justified by the risks social media poses to children.

The High Court’s decision could shape how Australia balances online safety with constitutional protections, as other countries consider similar age restrictions.

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age verification | Australia age verification | lawsuits | Reddit | social media