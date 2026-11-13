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Austriacard revenue up slightly with DNP deal conditions counting down

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
Austriacard revenue up slightly with DNP deal conditions counting down
 

Austriacard Holdings says its revenue was up 6 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to a year earlier on activity in Greece’s public sector digitalization, identity solutions in the MEA region and secure document printing in East Africa.

The company says it has earned 291.7 million euros (approximately US$322.5 million) through nine months, up 11 percent from last year, though EBITDA declined 10 percent and profit 11 percent.

Group CEO and Chairman Manolis Kontos emphasized the importance of Austriacard’s improved working capital.

As of the earnings announcement, approval from Austria’s foreign direct investment authority is the remaining condition before DNP’s $520 million acquisition of Austriacard becomes binding.

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