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Austrian access control provider moves into biometrics with ekey deal

Maco Group takes majority stake in ekey to combine fingerprint biometrics with connected building access systems
| Chris Burt
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Austrian access control provider moves into biometrics with ekey deal
 

Austria-based door and window hardware provider Maco Group has struck a deal to acquire a majority stake in fellow Austrian company ekey biometric systems GmbH to develop new smart building access control solutions.

The two companies have been partners for years and intend to combine mechanical hardware, automation and biometrics in new connected building access solutions. The announcement also refers to a strengthened position from which to pursue international growth opportunities.

Maco Group Chief Sales Officer Manuel Biechl will join Michael Gallner-Holzmann from ekey’s current ownership group to jointly manage ekey going forward. Ekey’s brand, portfolio of biometric access control technologies and partnerships will remain active, according to the announcement.

ekey’s portfolio includes several different solutions for access control with fingerprint biometrics or through the user’s smartphone. The company has implemented biometric sensors from Fingerprint Cards for its sLine and xLine door access security systems.

“With Maco’s commitment, we have found a strong partner to help us implement our future growth strategy,” says Gallner-Holzmann. “It is particularly important to us that we maintain our technological expertise, our innovative strength, and our long-standing relationships with our customers and partners, while at the same time taking advantage of new opportunities that arise from this collaboration.”

The “2026 Biometric Physical Access Control Market Report and Buyer’s Guide” from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence suggests revenues in the sector are growing fast, reaching $9.8 billion by 2028.

“The future of building access is digital, connected, and user-friendly,” says Biechl. “With ekey, we are gaining a strong technology specialist that perfectly complements our expertise in the field of smart access solutions. At the same time, together we are sending a clear signal of innovation and value creation from Austria.”

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

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