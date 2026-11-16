The Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) and digital identity specialist Maritime Passport are advancing plans to develop and deploy an electronic seafarer documentation platform.

The two groups said their collaboration has entered a new phase focused on developing a digital service designed to support seafarers, shipowners and vessel managers operating under the Bahamian flag.

“We are pleased to be progressing our collaboration with Maritime Passport as the industry embraces electronic seafarer documentation that comply with the international guidelines developed by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO),” says BMA Managing Director and CEO Captain Dwain E. Hutchinson.

The project brings together the BMA, one of the world’s largest ship registries, and Maritime Passport, which focuses on digital identity for the maritime sector. Martin White, co-founder of Maritime Passport says: “Our ambition with The Bahamas Maritime Authority is clear: to deliver a world-class digital platform that seafarers can trust and shipowners can rely on.”

Their aim is to create a new maritime environment where seafarers can store and manage digital records, including verified identity information, sea service history and professional certifications. The platform will support certification and accreditation processes while making credentials easier to share and verify across the industry.

The BMA already offers digital seafarer documentation through a system developed with IDSure, launched in June 2026. That service includes electronic sea service records, digital credential verification and facial identity checks. The authority has not explained how the Maritime Passport platform will integrate with or differ from the existing system.

Maritime innovation consultancy Thetius and Maritime Passport recently launched the report Securing Trust: The Transition to Digital Seafarer Credentials. The report argues that the key issue for verifying credentials is not digitization but interoperability.

Article Topics

Bahamas | digital ID | maritime | maritime digital ID | Maritime Passport