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Bahrain weighs private role in digital ID as Beyon Connect expands across GCC

Bahrain's lawmakers advance private-sector digital ID proposal as Beyon Connect and PhazeRo explore opportunities across the Gulf
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services
Bahrain weighs private role in digital ID as Beyon Connect expands across GCC
 

The government of Bahrain could allow private identity service providers to manage some or all of the country’s electronic identity services. News of Bahrain reports that the House of Representatives has approved legislation allowing the responsible minister to delegate services to public bodies or private companies.

Bahrain’s public service is already highly digitized, with 95 percent of all government services available online and accessible through the country’s biometric national identity system, MyGov Bahrain. It is aiming for complete digitization by the end of 2027.

The proposal on the table allows the ministry overseeing identity to delegate management to either another government body, or a private enterprise. It also changes how fees and exemptions for electronic identity services are set, and eliminates a need for public bodies to acquire a separate order from their minister or head before accepting electronic transactions, messages or trust services such as electronic signatures.

Beyon Connect, PhazeRo to use Oman as regional launch pad

An economic study accompanying the Bahrain proposal identifies potential opportunities for local technology providers as private participation in digital identity services expands.  Separately, Bahrain-based Beyon Connect is pursuing digital identity opportunities across Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets.

A report in International Business Magazine says the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PhazeRo, an Omani technology company specialising in AI, data science and software engineering. The agreement establishes a framework for the companies to explore digital identity, eKYC and other digital trust opportunities, initially in Oman and potentially across the wider GCC.

Beyon Connect’s OneID platforms for eKYC, identity verification and authentication will be a specific focus, as the partners seek to find new markets and use cases for the product across the region.

Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, CEO of Beyon Digital Growth, says the PhazeRo collaboration “creates an opportunity to bring Beyon Connect’s proven digital identity capabilities to new markets, beginning with Oman, while exploring a broader pipeline of opportunities across the GCC.”

“As digital economies across the region continue to develop, trusted digital infrastructure will play an increasingly important role in enabling organisations to deliver services securely and efficiently.”

Market specifics make regulatory unity across GCC difficult

One ongoing concern is that siloed development of trust infrastructure across the GCC could produce a highly fragmented landscape, despite the appearance of regional alignment. As Biometric Update has reported previously, each of the six GCC countries operates its own national digital identity system, but a verification flow designed for one Gulf state will not automatically satisfy regulators in another.

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