Bahrain has moved up four places to 14th in the United Nations E-Government Development Index (EGDI), achieving an EGDI score of 0.9420, as the kingdom continues to invest in digital services, infrastructure and public-sector modernization.

Digital identity is one component of Bahrain’s broader digital government strategy. Its national eKey 2.0 platform, introduced by the Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA) in February 2025, provides biometric authentication and passwordless access to participating digital services.

eKey 2.0 has surpassed 800,000 unique users in approximately 21 months, according to technology provider Beyon Connect. That represents roughly half Bahrain’s total population of 1.6 million and, according to the company, approximately three in five residents aged 15 and older, the minimum age for an eKey account.

The UN E-Government Survey 2026 introduces an E-Government Infrastructure component that explicitly includes digital identification and authentication, alongside government platforms and interoperability capabilities. The change reflects the growing importance of trusted identity infrastructure in delivering connected public services.

eKey 2.0 is built on OneID technology from Bahrain-based Beyon Connect, which also manages private-sector adoption through eKey for Business. The initiative extends verified digital identity services to businesses, including financial institutions and telecommunications providers. The country is nearing complete public service digitalization. More than 850 services are live on the MyGov Bahrain platform.

Earlier this year, Bahrain announced that it’s working with Idemia Public Security on the Biometric Measurements Systems Project to enhance the country’s national security and support digital public service delivery.

Bahrain’s rise comes alongside gains elsewhere in the UN index. Kazakhstan climbed eight places to 16th, entering the highest performance category for the first time.

The 2026 UN e-government survey finds expanding digitalization as digital identity, data sharing and interoperability are embedded in government operations. Digital government is advancing rapidly with 151 of 194 countries ranked in the high or very high EGDI categories, with four times as many countries moving into higher EGDI performance groups as moving down.

Across the 72 public services assessed, 77.5 percent are at least partly digitalized, but only 27.4 percent are fully available online. The UN identifies expanding online services, digital identity, interoperability and data sharing as major drivers of digital government progress.

Article Topics

Bahrain | Beyon Connect | digital government | digital ID | United Nations