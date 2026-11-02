Banks prepare for AI agents, but consumers hesitate to hand over control

European financial services providers are getting ready for an AI-driven future faster than their customers. Consumers are generally comfortable using AI to research, compare and pre-fill applications, but far less willing to let it submit applications, sign contracts or use their digital identities.

That is the main finding of Battle to Onboard: The AI Reality Check, a report announced on October 27, 2026 by Signicat, a provider of digital identity and fraud prevention solutions. Sapio Research conducted the survey for Signicat in August 2026, covering 4,050 consumers and 450 providers across nine European markets. Signicat produced the report in partnership with Dr Leda Glyptis. Already, 79% of providers surveyed say they are prepared for AI-initiated applications, while 95% plan to support applications initiated by authorized AI agents. Eighty-three percent expect these to account for a meaningful share of new business within three years. Yet only 15% of consumers would trust AI to use their digital identity, 14% would let it sign an application, and just 6% would let it open a savings account from start to finish.

What is driving providers

The report sets this readiness against a wider market push. Citing KPMG, it notes that AI-specific fintech companies have attracted more investment even as funding for the wider fintech sector has declined. It says Mastercard and Visa have both granted permissions allowing AI bots to shop on customers’ behalf, which it sees as an industry-wide move for AI from respondent to agent. It also cites McKinsey’s prediction that agentic commerce will account for $3 trillion to $5 trillion in global consumer commerce by 2030, growing faster than the shift to mobile or web commerce because the digital infrastructure already exists. But as the report puts it, provider expectations “mean nothing without consumer buy-in.” The question is whether consumers will let AI agents apply for financial products on their behalf.

Consumers will let AI advise them, not act for them

The report finds that the issue is not AI itself. Consumers already use it widely, including for money. Only 18% never use chat-based assistants, 40% use them daily, and 57% trust what they produce. Many already use AI to explain tax rules, compare insurance products or plan their finances. Among frequent users, 82% use it for financial advice.

What consumers resist is AI acting on their behalf. The report draws a line between assistance and agency. Assistance means AI gathers information, compares options or pre-fills a form while the person still makes the decision and presses submit. Agency means AI makes the decision and carries it out in the person’s name: it submits the application, uses their digital identity, signs the contract or moves the money. The report puts it this way: “The dividing line appears when assistance becomes agency.”

The numbers bear this out. Asked what they would trust AI to do, 23% chose financial planning but only 10% chose opening a financial product. The report concludes that the barrier is not finance itself but giving AI the authority or autonomy to act for someone. Sixty-five percent are happy for AI to provide product information, help complete forms or recommend products, and 44% would let it compare options. Comfort falls the further AI moves from helping to doing. The type of product makes little difference. Including people who would let AI apply either on its own or with their final approval, 20% are comfortable with AI applying for a savings account, against 15% for a loan and 13% for a mortgage.

The report links this hesitation to familiarity. Only 19% of consumers say they know of AI that can act on their behalf rather than just answer questions, and the report argues that consumers are unlikely to trust a technology they barely understand. Glyptis says the data shows consumer reluctance is “over the right things.” “The consumers’ moats are in the right places: security, identity, risk, fraud,” she says.

Norway, Finland and Sweden show the least comfort

In Norway, which the report says leads Europe in digital ID preference, 79% are uncomfortable with AI opening a financial product on their behalf. Finland and Sweden follow a similar pattern, and Sweden has the lowest trust of any market surveyed, at 4%. Germany has the highest, at 13%. The report draws the lesson that providers “cannot assume that digitally advanced markets will be the easiest to bring into an agentic AI future. The opposite may be true – at least initially.”

Financial institutions hold a trust advantage

Consumers trust financial institutions almost twice as much as AI providers to keep their personal information safe, at 44% against 23%. The report sees this as an advantage for providers: they can keep the customer relationship instead of losing it to third-party AI platforms. Still, only 17% would let an AI agent open a financial product on their bank’s advice, and 60% believe providers could influence AI into recommending their own products.

The report argues that the solution is to move gradually and make sure the consumer has full oversight. Thirty-nine percent would be more comfortable with final approval over the application, 32% want to be able to override the AI at any point, and 30% want legal protections. Another 26% say nothing would make them comfortable.

Providers must verify the customer and the agent

Providers’ main concerns about AI-agent applications are about identity and authorization. Twenty percent name confirming that an agent is following the customer’s genuine instructions, 17% name confirming that the customer genuinely authorized the application, and 16% name verifying that a real person is present and has given consent. These sit on top of the challenges providers already face in digital onboarding: data privacy (40%), verifying identity from scanned or uploaded documents (36%) and identity fraud (35%). The report warns that AI-driven onboarding “threatens to amplify these issues.”

Liability is also unresolved. Eighteen percent of providers name it as their top concern, and the report describes it as an area of confusion for consumers too: 43% think the AI provider would be liable if an application went wrong, while 20% would hold the financial services provider responsible.

Today’s onboarding problem hasn’t gone away

All of this sits on top of an existing conversion problem. Sixty percent of consumers have abandoned an online financial application, down from 68% in 2022. The report says the decline is likely due to fewer forms, better digital processes, faster identity checks and clearer journeys. Among all consumers surveyed, 17% cite slow processes as a reason for abandoning, down from 21% in 2022, and 13% cite having to visit a branch or post documents, down from 18%. Being asked for too much personal information is almost unchanged, at 20% against 21% in 2022.

The report warns against treating AI as a silver bullet. AI agents may be less likely than human applicants to abandon lengthy processes, but that advantage matters little if consumers are unwilling to authorize them. But if consumers refuse to delegate, they will keep onboarding manually and providers will keep losing them at the same rate unless the core experience improves. EUDI Wallets add another onboarding method providers will need to support.

Verifying both sides

The report’s prescription is to build the agentic future on the same foundations that would fix onboarding today. It calls for continuous verification, so consumers can step back in to authorize important actions. Reusable digital IDs would make those interventions secure without unnecessary friction, and a Know Your Agent approach would establish which agent a provider is dealing with, whether it is legitimate, and whether it has genuinely been authorized. “Trust in an agentic world will depend on verifying both sides of the interaction: the customer and the agent,” the report states.

Signicat Chief Product Officer Emma Bauer sums up the consumer position: “Customers want a copilot, not an autopilot.”

Article Topics

AI agents | consumer adoption | digital identity | digital trust | KYA | onboarding | Signicat