Atlanta-based startup BehavLabs has reported the lowest equal error rates on the constrained development leaderboard of the ongoing Keystroke Verification Challenge (KVC-Ongoing), which evaluates behavioral biometric verification using typing patterns.

The KVC-Ongoing leaderboard currently shows three entries on the on AI benchmark platform Codabench, including one marked as a test, limiting the competitive significance of the ranking.

BehavLabs delivered a global equal error rate (EER) of 0.93 percent on desktop and a global EER of 2.06 percent on mobile, both significantly lower than AIgaf’s. AIgaf ranks second on the constrained scenario with an entry submitted in June.

The original Keystroke Verification Challenge (KVC) was organized by the BiDA Lab at Universidad Autónoma de Madrid for the IEEE BigData 2023 conference. BiDA Lab researchers proposed a new framework for benchmarking biometric verification based on keystroke dynamics.

No results have been shared yet for the unconstrained scenario.

BehavLabs reports 91 percent account takeover detection in internal tests

BehavLabs says its internal testing found that the technology detected 91 percent of account takeovers within three minutes, with a median detection time of less than 40 seconds, founder Zach Rodiere told Biometric Update.

The company breaks down its results and how the technology works in greater detail in a blog post.

BehavLabs’ technology detects discrepancies in the unique way people type to differentiate legitimate users from bad actors who take over an account. It measures key press and release timings, along with relative timing patterns across individual keys and key combinations, to identify distinctive typing behavior. It does so by applying a Transformer with 6.6 million parameters.

Article Topics

behavioral biometrics | BehavLabs | biometric testing | keystroke biometrics