Big Tech says Australia’s Duty of Care Bill gives regulators too much control

It is hardly a secret that the companies running massive social media platforms do not like regulation. Amid assurances that they are always thinking of the children, Meta, Google, Snap and TikTok have all pushed back, in various ways, against Australia’s Social Media Minimum Age (SMMA) legislation requiring age assurance for large social media platforms.

Now, they have delivered their reviews of the country’s Digital Duty of Care Bill, which seeks to put the onus on social media companies to build safety into their platforms or face fines of up to AU$100 million (approximately US$69 million) – and they are not favorable.

TikTok’s letter to the Senate Environment and Communications Legislation Committee is perhaps the most blunt in its assessment of the bill.

“We understand the intent of the Online Safety Amendment (Digital Duty of Care) Bill 2026 (the Bill) is to improve online safety by requiring online service providers to identify foreseeable risks and take proportionate steps to protect Australians from harm, and establish an outcomes-based approach to online safety,” it says.

“As drafted, we do not believe the Bill achieves these objectives.”

Meta, Google, Snap, ByteDance give bill unanimous thumbs-down

The four platforms that submitted feedback – Meta, Google, Snap and TikTok – sprinkle their arguments with different spices, defending their own corners of the online social sphere.

Meta – arguably the most powerful force in pushing back against online safety legislation, even as its size forces it into compliance – spends much time detailing the efforts it has already put into making its products more age appropriate. Its basic position is support, with major caveats that look a lot like potential loopholes.

“A duty of care framework is most effective when it gives providers clear, practical and enforceable parameters to implement the systems and processes required to comply with the overarching duty,” it says. “A well-designed duty should translate that shared objective into consistent protections people can understand and regulators can assess, while allowing providers to improve their products as technology and risks evolve.”

“While there are benefits of flexibility that can be gained through delegated legislation and Ministerial decision making in defining additional components for complying with the duty over time, there are also significant drawbacks including a lack of oversight, diminished transparency and compliance uncertainty.”

Regulators may take this to mean that Meta intends to manage its own business, because it is perfectly good at keeping kids safe – and that a duty of care model should not give too much power to regulators or legislators.

Google is more effusive. “Google strongly supports the introduction of a statutory duty of care that encourages safety-by-design and modernises Australia’s online safety regulatory framework,” its letter says. “In what amounts to the most significant change to Australia’s Online Safety Act (OSA) since its introduction, we have welcomed the Government’s consultation and the changes to the draft Bill as a result.”

Google’s recommendations suggest that age assurance should not be mandated for private communication and file-storage services, that low-risk enterprise services should be expressly exempted in the Act, and that the scope of material classified as “harmful to children” requires an exhaustive list and clear, objective definitions.

But the majority of its points boil down to the same core objection that Meta has: the duty of care bill as drafted gives regulators and government too much power over them. Variously, Google suggests that “a minister should not have the unfettered and unilateral power to dictate service design or expand the SMMA,” that “regulator powers should be subject to appropriate guardrails,” and that “app developers and website owners should have due process.”

Moreover, it cannot tolerate a private right of action, which would subject it to civil suits.

Be reasonable, says Snap; get off our back says TikTok

Snap gets into the nitty gritty of language and numbers. The draft bill, its letter says, removes the “reasonably practicable” qualification from the core duty, excludes cost from the assessment of whether compliance measures are appropriate, removes privacy as an express factor in that assessment, and introduces new transparency and data-access obligations and powers.

“We believe the Bill should establish a positive, risk-based obligation to take reasonable and proportionate steps to identify, assess and mitigate material risks within the scope of the Duty,” Snap says. “The Bill instead requires a person responsible for an online service to ‘take appropriate action to ensure a safe online environment,’ including by taking effective measures to mitigate risks identified in risk assessments. Removing the exposure draft’s ‘so far as is reasonably practicable’ qualification is a major change that creates uncertainty about the relationship between the Duty and the requirement to take ‘effective measures’.”

TikTok, owned by ByteDance, is the last of the Big Four, and it, again, sums things up rather tidily. “The Bill grants the Minister and the eSafety Commissioner (the Commissioner) broad powers to determine not only what constitutes a safe online environment, but how providers should operate their services,” it says. “Such extensive and invasive powers warrant stronger safeguards and parliamentary oversight.”

In a supporting role, the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) says in its letter that “the bill contains requirements that are not well-defined, grants ministers near-unlimited discretion, undermines privacy, and makes unsubstantiated generalizations regarding the connection between design features and mental health.”

“The question is not whether online services should take reasonable steps to protect younger users, but whether broadly defined legal duties and categorical restrictions on particular technologies will actually make young people safer. Currently, the bill undermines that goal rather than furthering it.”

Total of 126 submissions to committee span range of respondents

The platforms argue that the bill is not an improvement on existing safety laws and standards, that it will create more online echo chambers and less privacy, and that “the Government should regulate risks, not dictate how the internet works.” There is a piece that says the bill will lead to platforms removing so-called “borderline” content and imposing age verification on all Australian users. There are multiple proclamations that the bill as it exists limits free speech.

But at its core is a fundamental battle about who governs the internet. TikTok’s preceding statement has an implied ending: “The Government should regulate risks, not dictate how the internet works – because we do that.” (Consider that TikTok is presently facing a lawsuit in New York, alleging that it deliberately withheld algorithmic safety protections from millions of users and assigned placebo safeguards to underage users.)

Indeed, Big Social and its industry advocates are hardly the only ones with an opinion on Australia’s proposed duty of care. Submissions to the Senate Environment and Communications Legislation Committee come from political parties, individual academics and medical professionals, non-profits and religious organizations. Duolingo chimes in; so does Match Group. There is a letter from one Ms. Elizabeth Hall, who is angry that Facebook shut down her account without reason – and one from Ms. Emma Mason, who explains how social media harms played a part in her daughter’s suicide.

The 126 letters express a range of opinions, with different motivations and primary concerns. What some 122 of them have in common is that they do not come from companies that have grown into the world’s central communications technologies, effectively ordained themselves the arbiters of free speech, and knowingly design their products to be addictive to kids.

Article Topics

age verification | Australia age verification | Google | Meta | Snapchat | social media | TikTok