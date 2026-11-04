BioCatch forms advisory board to support government fraud prevention

BioCatch has launched a new public-private advisory board aimed at helping governments combat tax, welfare and other forms of payment fraud.

The board’s founding members are former IRS Criminal Investigation Chief Guy Ficco, former Australian Taxation Office Deputy Commissioner John Ford, and former Israel Money Laundering and Terror Financing Prohibition Authority Director-General Dr Shlomit Wagman.

“Fraud against tax and welfare systems diverts resources from those who need them most and undermines confidence in government programs,” says Ford.

“I’m pleased to work alongside Guy, Shlomit, Gadi, and the BioCatch team to help governments leverage BioCatch’s unique behavioral intelligence and network insights to identify risk earlier, strengthen program integrity, and better protect public funds.”

The advisory board will work to build partnerships with governments and law enforcement agencies, with the goal of identifying potentially fraudulent government payments before funds are disbursed.

BioCatch said the initiative will leverage its behavioral intelligence technology and expand collaboration between financial institutions and public-sector organizations.

The move builds on BioCatch Trust, a platform launched in Australia in 2024 that enables participating banks to share account intelligence in real time. The company said it aims to extend similar data-sharing frameworks beyond banking to help reduce fraud across public-sector programmes.

According to estimates cited by BioCatch, public bodies can lose up to five percent of annual spending to fraud, while the U.S. federal government alone loses between $233 billion and $521 billion annually. BioCatch’s new 2026 Digital Banking Fraud Trends in the U.S. Mid-Market report found mule sessions are up 25 percent.

Article Topics

behavioral biometrics | BioCatch | financial services | fraud prevention